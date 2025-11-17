Gamer Humor: 35 Comics About A “Clueless Hero” Created By These Two Artists (New Pics)

With technology evolving faster than ever before, the phenomenon of gaming culture is becoming bigger and more influential. It has easily infiltrated and reshaped pop culture; therefore, it should come as no surprise that it even extends into the realm of comics.

Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez are a pair of passionate gamers and animators who create hilarious comics about video games called Clueless Hero. This comic follows the adventures of a clueless hero inspired by Link, who is a silent protagonist. Besides this character, the authors also occasionally portray gamers and game developers, poking fun at their quirks.

So, if you are a part of gaming culture, Clueless Hero is one of the comics you should definitely get to know.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | cluelesshero.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: cluelesshero

#2

Image source: cluelesshero

#3

Image source: cluelesshero

#4

Image source: cluelesshero

#5

Image source: cluelesshero

#6

Image source: cluelesshero

#7

Image source: cluelesshero

#8

Image source: cluelesshero

#9

Image source: cluelesshero

#10

Image source: cluelesshero

#11

Image source: cluelesshero

#12

Image source: cluelesshero

#13

Image source: cluelesshero

#14

Image source: cluelesshero

#15

Image source: cluelesshero

#16

Image source: cluelesshero

#17

Image source: cluelesshero

#18

Image source: cluelesshero

#19

Image source: cluelesshero

#20

Image source: cluelesshero

#21

Image source: cluelesshero

#22

Image source: cluelesshero

#23

Image source: cluelesshero

#24

Image source: cluelesshero

#25

Image source: cluelesshero

#26

Image source: cluelesshero

#27

Image source: cluelesshero

#28

Image source: cluelesshero

#29

Image source: cluelesshero

#30

Image source: cluelesshero

#31

Image source: cluelesshero

#32

Image source: cluelesshero

#33

Image source: cluelesshero

#34

Image source: cluelesshero

#35

Image source: cluelesshero

Patrick Penrose
