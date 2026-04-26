From A Morning Coffee To Entire Filmographies – 15 ‘Choose One, Lose The Rest’ Scenarios

You make choices all the time. What to have for dinner, what to watch, how to spend your free time, when to go to bed… These decisions feel easy because you can always change your mind, try something new, or come back to what you left behind. But what if that wasn’t the case? What if every choice you made was final, and you lost the other options forever?
In this interactive poll, you’ll face 15 thought-provoking questions across pop culture, daily conveniences, lifestyle habits, and more. You’ll have four options, but you can save only one. Let’s find out if your priorities and values match those of other Pandas!
When you’re done voting here, take part in Part 2 of this poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 You can only keep one comfort for sleeping.
Image source: Waqas ilyas, SlipcoverKAS
#2 Save one actor’s entire filmography, but the rest are gone.
Image source: Winkler Films, Lucasfilm
#3 You can only keep one type of footwear for the rest of your life.
Image source: Anthony A Marcos Jr., Gamze Nur Zararsız
#4 What would you pick if you could only keep one in your morning routine?
Image source: kaboompics, Paulina Kłys
#5 Which would you keep if it meant losing the rest from your home?
Image source: ready made, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#6 Which classic TV show would you keep if it meant losing the rest?
Image source: CBS Broadcasting, ABC Network
#7 You can have one trait from your childhood back forever, but never have the rest.
Image source: Anna Shvets, kaboompics
#8 Pick a school subject group to know everything about, but forget everything you learned in the others.
Image source: Ron Lach, kaboompics
#9 Pick a category, and you can never forget an item from it, but you instantly forget everything from the others.
Image source: Simeon Maryska, indra projects
#10 The filmography of one actress stays, while the rest are wiped from cinema history.
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#11 Every dish you ever eat from now on can only fit into one of these categories.
Image source: solod_sha Content creator, EMRE ALTITOK
#12 Which of humanity’s next achievements would you like to see play out, if it meant you didn’t get to witness the rest?
Image source: Kevin Gill, Pavel Danilyuk
#13 If you could only read one genre of book for the rest of your life, which would it be?
Image source: Tannishq Giri, Andry Sasongko
#14 Which modern animated film is most worth saving, in your opinion?
Image source: Pixar Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation
#15 Which fictional villain could you never wave bye-bye?
Image source: Warner Bros, Lucasfilm
Follow Us