Hey Pandas, What’s A Conspiracy Theory That Makes Sense? (Closed)

#1
I think i saw on here that womens clothes have tiny or no pockets so more people have to buy bags? I cant think of another reason why are the pockets so small or even fake and not real pockets at all 😫
#2
Humans used to live on Venus but we f**ked the planet up so much with greenhouse gasses and chemical waste/radioactivity that we had to move here to Earth, but some unknown force (possibly God) wiped Adam and Eve’s memory when they got here.
Also, Ruth from the Bible was a lesbian but idk why though.
#3
That Tarzan’s parents are also Elsa and Anna’s parents too.
#4
Jack is a time traveler from TITANIC
#5
The CIA had a hand in JFK’s assassination
Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested on November 22, 1963, for assassinating President John F. Kennedy Jr. that same day in Dallas, Texas. Two days later, while being transported to a local jail, Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby, a Texas nightclub owner. This shocking set of events was ripe for conspiracies from the start: Not only was a handsome, popular president fatally shot in broad daylight, the accused assassin was killed days later, inviting speculation about a cover-up. As early as the late 1960s, more than 50% of Americans didn’t believe Oswald had acted alone. And as of 2017, FiveThirtyEight reports, 61% of Americans believed the assassination involved a conspiracy of some sort.
There are a few main JFK conspiracy theories. One popular theory is that the CIA killed JFK in retaliation for the failed Bay of Pigs invasion to overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro. According to biographer Philip Shenon, Bobby Kennedy, JFK’s brother and the attorney general, initially thought a group of rogue CIA agents were involved in JFK’s death, though he later reconsidered. Another theory is that Oswald wasn’t the lone gunman; people can hardly be faulted for believing this when a House of Representatives Select Committee on Assassinations found that there was “probably” a conspiracy involving a second shooter. In 1982, another committee called those findings into question, but the theory had already taken root. A third theory: The assassination was actually a mob hit meant to punish Bobby Kennedy for cracking down on the mafia. Oh, and did you hear the one about Ted Cruz’s father? We’re going to skip it here, but if you feel like a laugh, look into it.
#6
Elsa and Anna’s parents were going to kingdom corona , for flyn and Rapunzel’s wedding, But they drowned. And !! They didnt die !! They were alive , But on an island . There , they gave birth to a boy , tarzan, but died when a tiger killed them . And the ship ariel found in the movie little mermaid , is their ship.
#7
Six is a rouge nome.
#8
Moon landing was fake slash the earth is flat
