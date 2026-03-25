Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

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Kids have wonderful imaginations, and it’s reflected beautifully through their unique and, at times, funny drawings. But have you ever wondered what it would look like if these kids’ funny drawings were actually real? This dad definitely did, and he’s making the internet a much better and way more fun place with it! Dad Tom Curtis from London runs the ‘Things I Have Drawn’ Instagram page, where he shows what would happen if children’s drawings became reality.

Funny Kids’ Drawings: The Goofiest Compilation

Tom has two kids—Dom (11) and Al (8)—and he photoshops their and other children’s fun, creative, and goofy doodles to bring them to life. The result is both terrifying and hilarious, and we absolutely love it! We really wanted to show you this dad’s newest work, dear Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your favorite kids’ drawing pictures. Further down the article, you will also see Bored Panda’s chat with Tom about his awesome work!

More info:  Twitter (Dad) | Twitter (Children) | ThingsIHaveDrawn.com

#1 Hummingbird Or Hummingfish?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#2 Happiest One-Legged Bird

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#3 Horsing Around

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#4 The Trump Card

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#5 A Mutant On The Street

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#6 Meow?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#7 Weird Girl With A Pearl Earring

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn Verified

#8 Cutest Duck

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#9 Bird Or A Dog?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#10 Sea Unicorn

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#11 Real Life Chicken Nugget

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#12 Moo?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#13 Pink Tank

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#14 Meet The Dog Villain

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#15 The Quirky Pig

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#16 Hoot!

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#17 The Happiest Scorpion

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#18 The Monkey With One Hand

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#19 Ever Visited A Dentist?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#20 Just A Horse Having War Flashbacks

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#21 Look Who Escaped From Wonderland

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#22 A Cheerful Bird

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#23 Fantastic Beast And Where To Find It

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#24 Spooky Much?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#25 A Fox In The Woods

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#26 Boeing?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#27 Say Cheese!

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#28 Mr. Slug, Is That You?

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#29 Sad Cows

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

#30 Rhinos Before Evolution

Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Image source: thingsihavedrawn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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