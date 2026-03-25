Funny Kids’ Drawings Turned To Reality: The Most Hilarious Collection

Kids have wonderful imaginations, and it’s reflected beautifully through their unique and, at times, funny drawings. But have you ever wondered what it would look like if these kids’ funny drawings were actually real? This dad definitely did, and he’s making the internet a much better and way more fun place with it! Dad Tom Curtis from London runs the ‘Things I Have Drawn’ Instagram page, where he shows what would happen if children’s drawings became reality.
Funny Kids’ Drawings: The Goofiest Compilation
Tom has two kids—Dom (11) and Al (8)—and he photoshops their and other children’s fun, creative, and goofy doodles to bring them to life. The result is both terrifying and hilarious, and we absolutely love it! We really wanted to show you this dad’s newest work, dear Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your favorite kids’ drawing pictures. Further down the article, you will also see Bored Panda’s chat with Tom about his awesome work!
More info: Twitter (Dad) | Twitter (Children) | ThingsIHaveDrawn.com
#1 Hummingbird Or Hummingfish?
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#2 Happiest One-Legged Bird
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#3 Horsing Around
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#4 The Trump Card
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#5 A Mutant On The Street
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#6 Meow?
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#7 Weird Girl With A Pearl Earring
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#8 Cutest Duck
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#9 Bird Or A Dog?
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#10 Sea Unicorn
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#11 Real Life Chicken Nugget
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#12 Moo?
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#13 Pink Tank
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#14 Meet The Dog Villain
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#15 The Quirky Pig
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#16 Hoot!
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#17 The Happiest Scorpion
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#18 The Monkey With One Hand
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#19 Ever Visited A Dentist?
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#20 Just A Horse Having War Flashbacks
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#21 Look Who Escaped From Wonderland
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#22 A Cheerful Bird
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#23 Fantastic Beast And Where To Find It
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#24 Spooky Much?
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#25 A Fox In The Woods
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#26 Boeing?
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#27 Say Cheese!
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#28 Mr. Slug, Is That You?
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#29 Sad Cows
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#30 Rhinos Before Evolution
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