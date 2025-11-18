Hey Pandas, What’s A Comment That Changed Your Perspective About Something Negatively? (Closed)

Share your experiences!
#1
I’m not a racist, but…….
#2
Everything tRump says. Not that it would be easy for my opinion of him to drop lower.
#3
“I will be home schooling; I don’t want my kids going to school with dirty uneducated little Mexicans.”
This statement was made while speaking with a FORMER friend on the phone.
Considered her my best friend for 10 years before she said that.Couldn’t cut her out of my life fast enough.
1) That is a disgusting statement to make PERIOD, about anyone. I refuse to have that B.S. in my life.
2) My son is half Mexican.
#4
My first time posting a photo in Bored Panda, the first comment was critical and dismissive!
#5
During an evaluation meeting several years back: “You’ve demonstrated hard work and integrity, so for you position next year, your options are to [take a role as a thankless leader] or to [enter department full of frustration].”
#6
“Everyone gets so offended these days.” Well, geez mom, what are you saying around people?
#7
I had a math teacher I really liked and admired in high school once say the following: “Girls who dress with skimpy clothes are just asking to be raped.” Haven’t had any respect for that man since–and this was 35 years ago. I was floored and just disappointed when I heard that come out of his stupid mouth.
#8
“It is what it is”. from Felon Trump. Translates to – Its all a mess but oh well
#9
Whenever you voice out something personal and they reply with an ignorant answer like:
so?
and?
k
whatever i didn’t ask.
Immediately my perspective of you is gonna drop.
#10
“Yes, it is true but…” This when asked for an opinion or an input and someone already made up their minds on what they will do. Then why ask?
#11
” This is going to hurt me more than it hurts you “
#12
When a so-called ‘edgy’ comedian starts a bit with “Comedy has gotten hard…”
They almost always follow it with jokes about race, gender roles, or sexuality that are outdated and cringe.
Comedy hasn’t gotten hard. You’re just upset that people don’t want to hear you make jokes about s******g on other people, cultures, and lifestyles.
#13
A guy at work posted something he had on Facebook. Someone contacted him and offered him tools or a laptop. I told him you know they’re stolen? And he said yeah, bur you could wipe the computer.
