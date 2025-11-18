Hey Pandas, What’s A Book From Your Country That You Feel Doesn’t Get Enough Appreciation Outside? (Closed)

I would like to learn about other countries and their books, I’m hunting for original recommendations.
Anything by Jasper Fforde (UK). His Thursday Next series is A MAZ ING if you are a reader. His magic series is great too. Brilliant writer but no-one else I know has ever heard of him. His books are begging to be made into movies or TV series.
The trilogy Kinderen van Moeder Aarde (Children of Mother Earth) by Dutch author Thea Beckman. Wikipedia: “a futuristic novel set ten centuries after World War III, describing the struggle between utopian Thule (Greenland, after a climate change made it prosperous) and Baden (militaristic European nation)” or matriarchy vs patriarchy and how to handle the limits of a belief system. Sadly not translated into English yet.
Not my country, I’m from the US, but a Belarusian recommended I read, The Master and Margarita (Мастер и Маргарита) is a novel by Soviet writer Mikhail Bulgakov. It was great.
I come from Spain, where we have a fantasy author that’s relatively famous; she’s called Laura Gallego. One of her trilogies, “Memorias de Idhun”, has an anime show too. My favourite books are the “Guardianes de la Ciudadela” trilogy and “El Ciclo del Eterno Emperador”. Sorry for the Spanish titles, I don’t know the English names.
Lots of stuff about Canadian history. More people need to know about how absolutely brutal we were. There’s a (not super long) book about residential schools in Canada called I Am Not A Number that’s also pretty horrifying because its a true story.
The Australian Customs and Quarantine Guidelines
Corações sujos , by Fernando Mrais.
Tells the story of the Japanese migrants in Brazil. Around 200 thousand migrants.
The community was divided in 2 groups when they received the notice that Japan lost the war: the ones who accepted and the other side, that believed that Japan would never lose a war.
From Mexico, El Evangelio de Lucas Gavilan (The Gospel of Lucas Gavilan) by Vicente Leñero. A deep and poignant retelling of the gospel of Luke set in 1980’s Mexico City, full of alegories and reflection on the reality of Mexican society of the time. Highly recommended.
Broken beautiful hearts
