Hey Pandas, What Young Adult Fiction Book Do You Recommend? (Closed)

by

Share your favorite books!

#1

PERCY JACKSON PERCY JACKSON PERCY JACKSON PERCY JACKSON PERCY JACKSON PERCY JACKSON

#2

The white rabbit chronicles by gena showalter

#3

Dinotopia by James Gurney.

#4

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray. So far, there are three books, and the third was published this year. I’ve only read the first one, and it was so good! It’s probably a trilogy, so this most recent one was probably the last. But hey, how can I know?

Patrick Penrose
