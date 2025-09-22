108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

by

Growing up with a dog is truly amazing, especially when the bond between the human and the pooch extends through childhood to adolescence and adulthood. These four-legged friends have always been there for you: your first day at school, first heartbreak, applying to college…

In celebration of this, Bored Panda has created the most heartwarming before-and-after pictures showing people with their dogs. Although the physical appearance changes, these photos prove that love and friendship are timeless.

Are you someone who grew up with a dog? Submit a picture below and share the ‘now and then’ cuteness with Bored Panda readers!

#1 Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Gordondel

#2 The First And Last Night With My Pup. Rest In Peace

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Shakezillla

#3 15 Years Later Still Best Friends

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#4 3 Years Of Friendship

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: DanielHillSKW

#5 Someone Dear To Me Passed Away Today. This Is My Best Friend Genevieve, On The First Day We Met, And The Last Day

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: risherwood

#6 Vitalijus And Rex 7 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#7 True Love, 13 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: emmareddit

#8 My Dog And I, 1998 And 2012

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: reddit.com

#9 11 Years Makes A Big Difference

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Before And After

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#11 This Is Brandy And I On Her First Birthday, And 14 Years Later On Her Fifteenth

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Best Friends Since 1997

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: buttonsandbows

#13 The Day We Got Our Puppy, And 11 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#14 And In Between, 13 Years Of The Best Dog A Kid Could Ever Have

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: SandyMQT

#15 First 9 Months Together

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: microbelady

#16 My Dog Midas And Myself After A Decade Together

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: AlmaGordo

#17 My Best Friend For The Past 15 Years

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: ansterthemonster

#18 I Had To Put My First Dog Down After 14 Years Of Wonderful Companionship, Rip Docker

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: WeGotVices

#19 My 15 Year Friendship! Meet Monty

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: SnowBROSnow

#20 My Lifelong Companion And Friend, 2001 And 2014

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#21 My Best Friend And Me 10 Years Ago And Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: allie333

#22 A Girl And Her Dog

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#23 Me And My Weenie 13 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#24 First Picture To Your Last. You’ve Taught Me So Much, Zoey

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#25 The Day We Said Hello And The Day We Said Goodbye

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#26 This Is My Old Dog Lucy. She Passed Away At 16

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: amikawaiiuguu

#27 Aaron And Skye, 14 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Sharon Young

#28 Dylan Was About 14 Months Old And Kobe Was About 9 Weeks In The First Picture. Now Dylan Is 12 And Kobe Is 11

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Sheri Musgrave

#29 20 Years Later And Still Goin Strong

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: AMagicalPotato

#30 Suggested I Drop This Here. Meet Sasha And I, Then And Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: G-V-S

#31 My 16th Birthday Present. I’m 31 Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Bergmeister

#32 From The First Day To The Last, We Were Bestfriends. I’ll Miss You Mikie

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: AYLWARD0100

#33 We Recreated Our Favourite Photo With Our Dog Of 16 Years Before Putting It To Sleep

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source:  weezabeeb

#34 Been With Her For 13 Years Now, Not Much Has Changed

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Diamondkickk

#35 Sixteen Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: hawaiianpunch23

#36 18 Long Years We Spent Together & You’ll Always Be My Best Friend

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#37 15 Years Of Friendship (and Counting)

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: hhc8

#38 My Dog’s Last Mark On The World. Rip Chica

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: roseanna777

#39 13 Incredible Years With This Guy

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: KillerKenyan

#40 7 Years Of Best Friends

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: bendoverlowe2

#41 Still My Favorite Christmas Present – My Best Friend For 13 Years

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: lord_wyndemere

#42 What A Nine Year Friendship Looks Like

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: polannark

#43 Me And Jester, Then And Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: yayitscaroline

#44 Me And My Dog 15 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: milesadickinson

#45 Dog And Little Brother 13 Years Then And Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: farrellenoble

#46 Me And My Dog. 1994 And 2016

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Alexaaaa

#47 Me And My Pup 14 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: BeleagueredCastle

#48 14 Years Later And We’re Still Best Friends

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: allieskat17

#49 Fifteen Years Apart To The Day, And She’s Still Going Strong

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#50 My Very First And Very Last Day With My Dog, Coco

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: reddit.com

#51 On The First Day Together, And On The Last. He Was A Real Homie

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Crislips

#52 My Girlfriend And Her First Dog. 11 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#53 18 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: sonoppari

#54 Sparky And I

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Sam Reed

#55 Lili, 13 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#56 Celebrating A Decade With This Old Pup

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#57 14 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: scamperly

#58 Me And My Big Man 10.5 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: TheYurtal

#59 13 Years Later. Dusty’s First And Last Days With Us

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: tooorrraaah

#60 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Nala. She Lived To The Ripe Old Age Of 17 And A Half

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: dsonderland

#61 Max The Pug On The First Day After The Adoption, And A Week Before He Passed Away

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#62 He’s Been My Buddy For 14 Years. Meet Skippy

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: FrostyFriday

#63 14 Years Later. Nikki Is Still The Best Hanukkah Gift A Kid Could Ask For

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: SalmonChunchz

#64 15 Years And It Was Time To Say Goodbye

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#65 Neil & Bubba Even Dogs Get Wings.

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#66 Best Friends Forever. I Miss You, Woof

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: abottlerockett

#67 First And Last Photos With Taxi

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#68 Me And My Dog 2005 Vs 2014. Some Things Never Change

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Da_matrix

#69 Twelve Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: SenderMage

#70 Tyler And 15-year-old Zelda

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Lorinda Stutheit

#71 My Dog And I, 8 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: IzTheFizz

#72 Dogs Are Family For Life. Sam And Savannah

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Jennie Mariano Nichols

#73 Then And Now

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Ledjenndairy

#74 12 Years Later, And I Still Love The Little Guy

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: awhit13

#75 My Dog And I, 2007 And Today

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: thenerdyglassesgirl

#76 My Girlfriend And Her Dog, Then And Now. 14 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: JDilleen

#77 Fourteen Dog Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: theatomiclizard

#78 My Wife And Her Dog, Same Place, 13 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: genuinehappyguy

#79 Brutus And I, 8 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: BlumpkinBandit

#80 14 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: scamperly

#81 15 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: reddit.com

#82 Our Dog Kendall And Daughter Kaelen

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: today.com

#83 My Best Friend Of 12 Years

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: JenCoul1

#84 17 Years Of Love! From 11 To 28 Years-Old

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Michele Foste

#85 My Dog And I, 15 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: oocymclucy

#86 My Dog Cassie And Me, 13 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: speenis

#87 Same Girl, Same Dog, Same Shirt. 2004 And 2016

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: imgur.com

#88 My Brother And Our Puppy Amber, 12 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: haystackrat

#89 Me And My Sweet Lady. We Shared Ten Blessed Years Together.

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#90 Loving Her Protective Older Doggy Brother, 2 Years Later, Even More!

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#91 10 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#92 My Best Buddy Zack And Me, And Us Again Almost 18 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Vorgulremik

#93 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Image source: Davidsport

#94 4 Years Apart

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#95 13 Years And Still Counting

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#96 2011 & 2016. Best Friends.

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#97 Training Her For Not To Chew The Laundry

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#98 Me And Žofka After 11 Years (2000 – 2011). I Will Never Forget You!

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#99 Where Are The Dog’s Teeth?

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#100 Tom & Maimon

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#101 Misty, My 16th Birthday/christmas Present Turns 16 On Saturday.

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#102 My Gypsy, Almost 17 Years Later, And Still Kickin’!

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#103 Lilly…for 13 Wonderful Years

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#104 Bueller 7 Years Apart. He Became Camera Shy Through The Years.

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#105 Linda And Habanera First Day Of Adoption And 15 Years Later

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#106 Where Are The Dog’s Teeth?

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#107 2011 And 2016. Best Friends Forever!

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

#108 My Dog.. In Past 2yr..

108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Mary
5 Lesser-Known Netflix Horror Movies to Get You Through the Winter
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2016
Tyrant 1.05 Review: “Hail Mary”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2014
Yellowstone Season 2
Meet the Cast of Yellowstone Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2019
Recap & Review – Leverage 3.11: “The Rashomon Job”
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2010
Does Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Pilot Hold Up Over 20 Years Later?
3 min read
May, 12, 2022
“AITA For Refusing To Leave My Apartment Because Of My Muslim Roommate’s Conservative Mom?”
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.