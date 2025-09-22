108 Before-And-After Pics Of Dogs And Their Owners Growing Up Together

Growing up with a dog is truly amazing, especially when the bond between the human and the pooch extends through childhood to adolescence and adulthood. These four-legged friends have always been there for you: your first day at school, first heartbreak, applying to college…
In celebration of this, Bored Panda has created the most heartwarming before-and-after pictures showing people with their dogs. Although the physical appearance changes, these photos prove that love and friendship are timeless.
Are you someone who grew up with a dog? Submit a picture below and share the ‘now and then’ cuteness with Bored Panda readers!
#1 Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye
Image source: Gordondel
#2 The First And Last Night With My Pup. Rest In Peace
Image source: Shakezillla
#3 15 Years Later Still Best Friends
#4 3 Years Of Friendship
Image source: DanielHillSKW
#5 Someone Dear To Me Passed Away Today. This Is My Best Friend Genevieve, On The First Day We Met, And The Last Day
Image source: risherwood
#6 Vitalijus And Rex 7 Years Apart
#7 True Love, 13 Years Later
Image source: emmareddit
#8 My Dog And I, 1998 And 2012
Image source: reddit.com
#9 11 Years Makes A Big Difference
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Before And After
Image source: imgur.com
#11 This Is Brandy And I On Her First Birthday, And 14 Years Later On Her Fifteenth
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Best Friends Since 1997
Image source: buttonsandbows
#13 The Day We Got Our Puppy, And 11 Years Later
Image source: imgur.com
#14 And In Between, 13 Years Of The Best Dog A Kid Could Ever Have
Image source: SandyMQT
#15 First 9 Months Together
Image source: microbelady
#16 My Dog Midas And Myself After A Decade Together
Image source: AlmaGordo
#17 My Best Friend For The Past 15 Years
Image source: ansterthemonster
#18 I Had To Put My First Dog Down After 14 Years Of Wonderful Companionship, Rip Docker
Image source: WeGotVices
#19 My 15 Year Friendship! Meet Monty
Image source: SnowBROSnow
#20 My Lifelong Companion And Friend, 2001 And 2014
Image source: imgur.com
#21 My Best Friend And Me 10 Years Ago And Now
Image source: allie333
#22 A Girl And Her Dog
#23 Me And My Weenie 13 Years Apart
Image source: imgur.com
#24 First Picture To Your Last. You’ve Taught Me So Much, Zoey
#25 The Day We Said Hello And The Day We Said Goodbye
Image source: imgur.com
#26 This Is My Old Dog Lucy. She Passed Away At 16
Image source: amikawaiiuguu
#27 Aaron And Skye, 14 Years Later
Image source: Sharon Young
#28 Dylan Was About 14 Months Old And Kobe Was About 9 Weeks In The First Picture. Now Dylan Is 12 And Kobe Is 11
Image source: Sheri Musgrave
#29 20 Years Later And Still Goin Strong
Image source: AMagicalPotato
#30 Suggested I Drop This Here. Meet Sasha And I, Then And Now
Image source: G-V-S
#31 My 16th Birthday Present. I’m 31 Now
Image source: Bergmeister
#32 From The First Day To The Last, We Were Bestfriends. I’ll Miss You Mikie
Image source: AYLWARD0100
#33 We Recreated Our Favourite Photo With Our Dog Of 16 Years Before Putting It To Sleep
Image source: weezabeeb
#34 Been With Her For 13 Years Now, Not Much Has Changed
Image source: Diamondkickk
#35 Sixteen Years Later
Image source: hawaiianpunch23
#36 18 Long Years We Spent Together & You’ll Always Be My Best Friend
#37 15 Years Of Friendship (and Counting)
Image source: hhc8
#38 My Dog’s Last Mark On The World. Rip Chica
Image source: roseanna777
#39 13 Incredible Years With This Guy
Image source: KillerKenyan
#40 7 Years Of Best Friends
Image source: bendoverlowe2
#41 Still My Favorite Christmas Present – My Best Friend For 13 Years
Image source: lord_wyndemere
#42 What A Nine Year Friendship Looks Like
Image source: polannark
#43 Me And Jester, Then And Now
Image source: yayitscaroline
#44 Me And My Dog 15 Years Later
Image source: milesadickinson
#45 Dog And Little Brother 13 Years Then And Now
Image source: farrellenoble
#46 Me And My Dog. 1994 And 2016
Image source: Alexaaaa
#47 Me And My Pup 14 Years Later
Image source: BeleagueredCastle
#48 14 Years Later And We’re Still Best Friends
Image source: allieskat17
#49 Fifteen Years Apart To The Day, And She’s Still Going Strong
Image source: imgur.com
#50 My Very First And Very Last Day With My Dog, Coco
Image source: reddit.com
#51 On The First Day Together, And On The Last. He Was A Real Homie
Image source: Crislips
#52 My Girlfriend And Her First Dog. 11 Years Apart
Image source: imgur.com
#53 18 Years Apart
Image source: sonoppari
#54 Sparky And I
Image source: Sam Reed
#55 Lili, 13 Years Apart
#56 Celebrating A Decade With This Old Pup
Image source: imgur.com
#57 14 Years Later
Image source: scamperly
#58 Me And My Big Man 10.5 Years Apart
Image source: TheYurtal
#59 13 Years Later. Dusty’s First And Last Days With Us
Image source: tooorrraaah
#60 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Nala. She Lived To The Ripe Old Age Of 17 And A Half
Image source: dsonderland
#61 Max The Pug On The First Day After The Adoption, And A Week Before He Passed Away
#62 He’s Been My Buddy For 14 Years. Meet Skippy
Image source: FrostyFriday
#63 14 Years Later. Nikki Is Still The Best Hanukkah Gift A Kid Could Ask For
Image source: SalmonChunchz
#64 15 Years And It Was Time To Say Goodbye
Image source: imgur.com
#65 Neil & Bubba Even Dogs Get Wings.
#66 Best Friends Forever. I Miss You, Woof
Image source: abottlerockett
#67 First And Last Photos With Taxi
#68 Me And My Dog 2005 Vs 2014. Some Things Never Change
Image source: Da_matrix
#69 Twelve Years Later
Image source: SenderMage
#70 Tyler And 15-year-old Zelda
Image source: Lorinda Stutheit
#71 My Dog And I, 8 Years Apart
Image source: IzTheFizz
#72 Dogs Are Family For Life. Sam And Savannah
Image source: Jennie Mariano Nichols
#73 Then And Now
Image source: Ledjenndairy
#74 12 Years Later, And I Still Love The Little Guy
Image source: awhit13
#75 My Dog And I, 2007 And Today
Image source: thenerdyglassesgirl
#76 My Girlfriend And Her Dog, Then And Now. 14 Years Later
Image source: JDilleen
#77 Fourteen Dog Years Later
Image source: theatomiclizard
#78 My Wife And Her Dog, Same Place, 13 Years Apart
Image source: genuinehappyguy
#79 Brutus And I, 8 Years Later
Image source: BlumpkinBandit
#80 14 Years Later
Image source: scamperly
#81 15 Years Later
Image source: reddit.com
#82 Our Dog Kendall And Daughter Kaelen
Image source: today.com
#83 My Best Friend Of 12 Years
Image source: JenCoul1
#84 17 Years Of Love! From 11 To 28 Years-Old
Image source: Michele Foste
#85 My Dog And I, 15 Years Apart
Image source: oocymclucy
#86 My Dog Cassie And Me, 13 Years Apart
Image source: speenis
#87 Same Girl, Same Dog, Same Shirt. 2004 And 2016
Image source: imgur.com
#88 My Brother And Our Puppy Amber, 12 Years Later
Image source: haystackrat
#89 Me And My Sweet Lady. We Shared Ten Blessed Years Together.
#90 Loving Her Protective Older Doggy Brother, 2 Years Later, Even More!
#91 10 Years Apart
#92 My Best Buddy Zack And Me, And Us Again Almost 18 Years Later
Image source: Vorgulremik
#93 Years Apart
Image source: Davidsport
#94 4 Years Apart
#95 13 Years And Still Counting
#96 2011 & 2016. Best Friends.
#97 Training Her For Not To Chew The Laundry
#98 Me And Žofka After 11 Years (2000 – 2011). I Will Never Forget You!
#99 Where Are The Dog’s Teeth?
#100 Tom & Maimon
#101 Misty, My 16th Birthday/christmas Present Turns 16 On Saturday.
#102 My Gypsy, Almost 17 Years Later, And Still Kickin’!
#103 Lilly…for 13 Wonderful Years
#104 Bueller 7 Years Apart. He Became Camera Shy Through The Years.
#105 Linda And Habanera First Day Of Adoption And 15 Years Later
#107 2011 And 2016. Best Friends Forever!
#108 My Dog.. In Past 2yr..
