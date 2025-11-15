Hey Pandas, What You Think Is Plain Wrong? (Closed)

Anything will be accepted. Noo promises that we won’t judge tho!
#1
Sexism and racism. It’s not okay to force someone to do something sexually with you, and it’s not okay to treat other people differently because of their skin color.
#2
People need to care more about LGBTQ+! Just let people date whoever they want!
#3
Racisim
#4
Murder.
#5
People say stuff like “Blacks and Whites will live together in harmony” they’re not talking about any other race. I find it wrong because I’m not black or white.
#6
Discrimination of any kind is morally unsound. Regardless of skin color, sex, sexuality, or gender, we are all people.
#7
Stop hating so much on vegans and atheists!
#8
The whole young earth theory/ creationism. There are many things wrong with this belief from a scientific point of you. I also don’t think they should not teach this to kids in school since it really sets them up for a deep distrust of science later down the line.
#9
HERMIT CRABS BEING SOLD AT GIFT SHOPS AT BEACHES!!!! This is 100% not ok! They are abused, starved, and forced into toxic, painted shells they don’t want. After they are sold, some little kid puts it into a small container with nothing that it needs to survive and it dies a horrible death in a week or two.
#10
killing chinchillas for fur coats
#11
Racism, sexism, being homophobic, murder, abuse, sexual abuse, etc.
There is something wrong with this world.
#12
Not being able to get a job cuz my last name sounds Spanish.that’s racist and rude
#13
Any kind of abuse
#14
concentration camps and conversion camps.
#15
My friends dad. He has said many homophobic things in the short time I’ve known of his existence, but the one that makes me really mad is ‘I’m not transphobic, transgender people just have mental issues and should be locked up.’ What gives people the right to say what they think other peoples gender/sexuality should be!?
#16
being homophobic
#17
The sudden rise of dog thefts! This is akin to kidnapping a child in my opinion, they are a part of the family too!
#18
Getting descriminated against, jumped or even killed for being LGBTQ.
