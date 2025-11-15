Hey Pandas, What Would Your Pet’s Dating Profile Look Like? (Closed)

So recently someone did a human dating profile post which has made me wonder what the panda community’s pets’ dating profiles would look like. Please share them!
#1
Loki, the Dog of Mischief. I like the snow and walkies. I really like the outdoors, but also enjoy snoozing on the couch all day long. Looking for someone to do both.
Favorite food: Everything. Especially cheese and napkins.
#2
Hi, my name is Star. I am very energetic, I love the snow, and my favorite food is leaves and my vitamins. If my momma doesn’t like you then sorry but momma knows best.
Current Status: Taken
#3
Bucky, 22 years old in dog years! I really like to chew shoes and beg to go outside and then 1 second later whine to come back inside. I really like chewing my leash to annoy my owners and I really like peanut butter! When my owners aren’t home I leap onto the counter and steal food.
#4
Hey, I just made met you,
And this is crazy –
If you don’t have food,
Then go awa-ay.
#5
Crawly Mcleghair, self proclaimed Queen of the arachnids. Currently living in the untouched corner of a teenager’s room. Not technically a pet but who cares. I’ve got a fat ass, a whole lotta legs, and will probably bite you if you try to touch me. My hobbies include plucking wings off gnats and enjoying their miniscule screams, spreading my homemade fly paper all over the place, bungee jumping into the mouths of unsuspecting humans, and indulging in cannibalism. I may have eaten one of my own brethren yesterday. Yum. Due to covid, I won’t see you in person, but if you want to hang out over the web, that’s cool. I only date guys with six or more legs, btw.
(Note from the human: Crawly is my roommate, and considered part of the family. We usually don’t know where she is, but we love her anyway.)
#6
Hi I’m Bailey I’m 2 and I’m spayed but I could always use a good fren I love my zoomies so much I need to gain weight I don’t like my lil brown kibble food even though it’s expensive and fresh and yummy I love the outsides I like to swim and play in the water and I have webbed feetos coz my daddy’s a poodle and mommy’s an Irish setter oh and I’m v v cute I get lots of snuggles and lots of bones and toys but I still demand attention at all times I like walkies but I pretty energetic and I’m sleepy and tired when the weather is bad I love to dress in sweaters and jackets and bandannas and pretty collars I’m very “on trend” I hope you want to play fetch with me we won’t bring the ball back tho.
#7
Spayed.
#8
Hi, I’m Simba! I am very energetic, but when I’m not I am sleeping. Well- maybe I sleep most of the day.
Age: 2 years old (for now)
Sex: IDK IM A DOG!
#9
Magic, the chubby ratto!
Halo, my name is Magic! I will only date you if you promise to feed me every second of the day, and if you promise to let me claw your eyes out.
I like cuddles, food, fighting my sister and eating. I hate cuddles, exercise, the hoover and my sister fighting me.
I’m a old rat, 2 and a quarter years to be specific. My birthday is in November, and you must shower me in gifts and food everyday, not just my birthday.
#10
I’m Diesel.
I’m a black fluffy dog. I don’t care much about that.(owners note: black tongue purebred black chow chow)
I like to sleep and eat. I will play but only for a little bit. I’m not much for pets, but I love people generally. I won’t let you see that, though. I eat a lot of fishy dog food, but my parents give me lots and lots of snacks so I can eats enough. 👍
Sex: male
Age: 4(at the time)
I have a very aggressive bark but know that my bark is worse than my bite. Unless you mess with my family.
(Ps I was dared to make this account)
Follow Us