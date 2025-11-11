Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan

by

Always wanted to be a Samurai but didn’t fancy the whole “dedicating your entire life to it” thing? Well, thanks to clothing company Tokyo Otaku Mode, there might just be an easier way to become a Samurai. Or at least look like one anyway.

The US-based company is launching a crowdfunding campaign to bring Samurai-armor-inspired hoodies outside of Japan. Although this armor is unlikely to stop your enemy’s razor-sharp Katana, it should however work pretty well against some chilly weather thanks to its double thickness compared to an average hoodie.

The crowdfunding campaign is being led by anime theme song band Milktub vocalist Bamboo, and you can still back the project until April 24. So what are you waiting for?

More info: indiegogo (h/t: DeMilked, rocketnews24)

Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan
Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Got Attacked By Really Cute Puppies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Takes Stunning Surreal Photos With An Old $50 Film Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Our Favorite Fast and Loud Cars Featured on “Fast N’ Loud”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
Season 5 of Ozark
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2022
Our Favorite Estelle Costanza Moments on Seinfeld
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2017
“Disgusting”: Bride Ambushed By Side Piece In Front Of Husband For Cheating During Wedding Week
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.