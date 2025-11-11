Samurai Armor Hoodies From Japan

Always wanted to be a Samurai but didn’t fancy the whole “dedicating your entire life to it” thing? Well, thanks to clothing company Tokyo Otaku Mode, there might just be an easier way to become a Samurai. Or at least look like one anyway.
The US-based company is launching a crowdfunding campaign to bring Samurai-armor-inspired hoodies outside of Japan. Although this armor is unlikely to stop your enemy’s razor-sharp Katana, it should however work pretty well against some chilly weather thanks to its double thickness compared to an average hoodie.
The crowdfunding campaign is being led by anime theme song band Milktub vocalist Bamboo, and you can still back the project until April 24. So what are you waiting for?
More info: indiegogo (h/t: DeMilked, rocketnews24)
