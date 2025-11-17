97 Awesome Lower Leg Tattoos We Found On The Internet

With the leg being such an obscure body part, lower leg tattoo ideas try to capture beauty and coolness effectively. In the winter season, with the cold weather outside, the lower leg tattoos you have are covered, and in the summer — you can show them off to the world. But why get a tattoo if you are not going to show it off? Because of this question, it’s vital to understand the uniqueness of a lower leg tattoo.

As with any leg tattoo that people decide to get, a calf one will be less visible than an arm one. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be creative and flexible in how they approach the design. However, the benefits that lower leg tattoos bring with them overshadow every negative thing. While more visible tattoo designs usually take the spotlight, the simple calf and leg tattoo ideas grab that attention right from them once they get revealed.

So, if you are out looking for cool tattoos to look at and maybe get inspired by — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of the most creative tattoos for the calf. We have real masterpieces among them and a vast choice of lower leg tattoos for men and lower leg tattoos for women alike. Also, there are a ton of tattoo designs that are not gendered because tattoos are essentially for each and every one of us! 

#1 Nettle And Bee For The Left Calf, Yarrow And Ladybug For The Right

Image source: judicael.epureatelier, marieroura.epureatelier

#2 Pawprints Over The Rainbow Bridge For Alyssa

Image source: tyttoos

#3 Baby Tasha

Image source: amberosia.ink

#4 Kayla Picked Out This Ghost From My Flash For The Back Of Her Calf, And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed With How It Compliments Her Complexion

Image source: lauren_tattoos

#5 Little One On The Calf Today. Thank You Dee! Always Nice To Know People Are Willing To Travel

Image source: sammiejonestattoo

#6 Cat Calf Tattoo

Image source: sashatattoo.nyc

#7 Practicing My Symmetrical Tattooing Skills On

Image source:  saskiatabea.art

#8 Such A Fun Day On The Lovely And Super Tough Aimee

Image source:  amybillingtattoo

#9 Butterfly Calf Tattoo

Image source: pablo_ortiz_tattoo

#10 Behold My New Calf Tattoo. Done By Darcy At Lake Eden Tattoo Gallery In Brisbane, Australia

Image source: Spartan17492

#11 Dog Calf Tattoo

97 Awesome Lower Leg Tattoos We Found On The Internet

Image source: pablo_ortiz_tattoo

#12 Sun & Moon

A pair of tarot cards from my flash today for Rachael! Thank you so much for claiming them I really love the way they turned out.

Image source: laurbo_ink

#13 Freehand Abstract Geometry For Marcin – A Huge Thank You For Your Trust And Kindness

Image source:  olga_emes

#14 Coneflowers

Image source: tyttoos

#15 May The 4th Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! Here’s Them Robots From That There Movies

Image source: tattoosbyaaron.hb

#16 Lighthouse Calf Tattoo

Image source: iren.odynets

#17 Edible Plants Of The PNW! So Happy I Got To Finally Do This Piece That Was Up For Grabs

Image source: ouchieink

#18 Finished Disney Piece

Image source: tyttoos

#19 It’s Always Nerve Racking Doing Portraits Of Loved Ones But Helps So Much When Your Client Is A Bloody Legend

On the left we have Donald’s Dad Alex who served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and on the right his Grandfatther who was a Pipe sergeant in WW1. Donald also served for 23 years and 95 days!

Image source: clairehamilltattoo

#20 Hand Poked Robot Tattoo

Image source:  pookypokes

#21 Colourful Plant Calf Tattoo

Image source: u_oooops

#22 Serpente

Image source: maggie.garioni

#23 The Two Girls

Image source:  tattoo.tante_kaethe

#24 Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo

Image source: tamistra_art

#25 I Got This Calf Tattoo Of My Girl Bert Last Year

Image source: BatgirlZKE

#26 A Bouquet Made Up Of Oregano, Basil, Thyme, And Rosemary For Evan

Image source: emma.tattoos

#27 Floral Leg Piece

Image source: courtneytattooist_

#28 Bottom Healed — Top Fresh. Alice In Wonderland Full Leg Sleeve Is Getting There

Image source: redheadtattooist

#29 My Head Is A Fishbowl

Image source: carolrebeltattoo

#30 Outline Done! Can’t Wait To Start Shading. Thanks

Image source: s.kroll_art

#31 Really Happy I Got To Make These Flash Pieces As A Pair

Image source: haillymartintattoos

#32 Calf Tattoo

Image source: kajetankarczewski

#33 This Is My Calf. Done By Tread @ Spacifik Ink Napier

Image source: tomsvbored

#34 Double Headed Crow

Image source: mojkaink

#35 10hrs Leg Sleeve For Edwin

Image source: yentatts

#36 This Is My First Tattoo, ‘Mithrandir’ By Caio Gaia In Dublin, Ireland

Image source: smolo_19

#37 Planets For Melissa

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#38 Why Get 1 Butterfly When You Can Get 2

Image source: olivialeigh.tattoo

#39 Dragon Calf Tattoo

Image source: hoch_tattoo

#40 Calf Tattoo

Image source:  matatau_, pacifink

#41 Love Calf Tattoo

Image source:  mojkaink

#42 It’s Always An Honor To Do Memorials

Image source: thebeeink

#43 Bee Tattoo

Image source: raketenwacholder

#44 Little Star Wars Themed Tattoo

Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art

#45 Mario Kart From A While Ago

Image source: bigluketattoo

#46 Kirara Tattoo

Image source: vinzflag

#47 Another Session On This One

Image source: klu69

#48 Meditating Yoda With Kyber Crystals Floating Around

Image source: tattoos_by_austin

#49 Calf Tattoo

Image source: viridiana.o.studio

#50 Elden Ring Tattoo

Image source: domcalitattoo

#51 First Session Done

Image source: tats.by.bri

#52 Fish Calf Tattoo

Image source: tonimazuranictattoo

#53 Calf Tattoo

Image source: richwithcolor

#54 Prince

Image source: denn_ink

#55 The Lovers

Image source: laurathedrawer

#56 Stay Weird, Stay Puft

Image source: vinzflag

#57 For Andrea

Image source:  tyttoos

#58 Marvel Piece

Image source: mileytattooartist

#59 Another Spirited Away Piece

Image source: horichoutattoo

#60 Really Enjoying This One So Far! Start Of Gin From Hotarubi No Mori

Image source: c.dukestattoo

#61 Bear Forest Spirit Tattoo

Image source: black_forest_tattoostudio, wicktail

#62 My Travel-Inspired Calf/Wrap – By Ben Johnson At Electric Hand, Nashville, TN

Image source: beer_geek

#63 Calf Tattoo. By Aaron Mckinney At Van’s High Caliber Tattoo In Kennewick, WA

Image source: Oblonglego

#64 Shutter Island Inspired Calf Piece, Done By Mikey At New Era In La

Image source: scangelosi

#65 Tattoo Done By Mia Huhes

Image source: demoninkne.tattoo

#66 Calf Tattoo Done By Raine At Black Sheep In Fort Wayne

Image source: hanhin01

#67 Summer Vibes By Andy Today

Image source: marlowtattoolounge

#68 What Game Do You Guys Think Gamer Fish Is Raging On?

Image source:  thebeeink

#69 Black & Grey Calf Tattoo

Image source: raketenwacholder

#70 Cover Up Samurai

Image source:  sixty_two_ink

#71 Medusa Tattoo

Image source: circletattooindia

#72 Hockey Field Tattoo

Image source: tattoo_the_art_studio

#73 Wake Up. A Donnie Darko Piece For Guy, Thank You So Much! I Love This Movie & Had Such A Lovely Day

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#74 Mermaid Calf Tattoo

Image source: procdtattoo

#75 Endgegner-Tattoo

Image source: dennisbebenroth

#76 Skull Heart Design

Image source: jfendt_tattoo

#77 Little Butterfly

Image source: tattoosbyjade

#78 Calf Band Tattoo

Image source: matatau_, pacifink

#79 By Andrew Lee Tattoos

Image source: titanictattooco

#80 Black Calf Tattoo

Image source: lafabriquetattoo

#81 Siren With Pipe

Image source: hyenavienna

#82 Finally Got To Do The Bunny From My Flash! I’d Love To Do More Creepy Cute Things Like This

Image source: thebeeink

#83 Calf Tattoo. Half Healed, Half Fresh

Image source: vkarma_tattooz

#84 Number 10 Tattoo

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#85 Fun Owl I Got To Do For James

Image source: drmart1987

#86 Medusa Tattoo

Image source: laurbo_ink

#87 And Another One. Quite Happily Tattoo These Forever

Image source: tattoosbyjade

#88 Calf Tattoo

Image source: lafabriquetattoo

#89 Harley Quinn Piece Finished Up On Cindy

Image source: wicked_catz_tattoo

#90 Special Request For Keith. He Likes Birds And Mushrooms. I Like Skulls

Image source: dextertattooer

#91 Congrats On The New Puppy Brittany

Image source: dextertattooer

#92 Good & Evil Angels

Image source: mileytattooartist

#93 Creamy Taco Frog Tattoo

Image source: creamytaco13

#94 Wanda Came In And Got My Cutie Pie Hannya Tattooed

Image source: horichoutattoo

#95 Sugarskull Black And Grey

Image source: tatsbytess

#96 Dragonfly Tattoo Work In Progress

Image source: artbymcd

#97 UTMB Mont Blanc

Image source: tattoohouse_by_make

