97 Awesome Lower Leg Tattoos We Found On The Internet

With the leg being such an obscure body part, lower leg tattoo ideas try to capture beauty and coolness effectively. In the winter season, with the cold weather outside, the lower leg tattoos you have are covered, and in the summer — you can show them off to the world. But why get a tattoo if you are not going to show it off? Because of this question, it’s vital to understand the uniqueness of a lower leg tattoo.
As with any leg tattoo that people decide to get, a calf one will be less visible than an arm one. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be creative and flexible in how they approach the design. However, the benefits that lower leg tattoos bring with them overshadow every negative thing. While more visible tattoo designs usually take the spotlight, the simple calf and leg tattoo ideas grab that attention right from them once they get revealed.
So, if you are out looking for cool tattoos to look at and maybe get inspired by — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of the most creative tattoos for the calf. We have real masterpieces among them and a vast choice of lower leg tattoos for men and lower leg tattoos for women alike. Also, there are a ton of tattoo designs that are not gendered because tattoos are essentially for each and every one of us!
#1 Nettle And Bee For The Left Calf, Yarrow And Ladybug For The Right
Image source: judicael.epureatelier, marieroura.epureatelier
#2 Pawprints Over The Rainbow Bridge For Alyssa
Image source: tyttoos
#3 Baby Tasha
Image source: amberosia.ink
#4 Kayla Picked Out This Ghost From My Flash For The Back Of Her Calf, And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed With How It Compliments Her Complexion
Image source: lauren_tattoos
#5 Little One On The Calf Today. Thank You Dee! Always Nice To Know People Are Willing To Travel
Image source: sammiejonestattoo
#6 Cat Calf Tattoo
Image source: sashatattoo.nyc
#7 Practicing My Symmetrical Tattooing Skills On
Image source: saskiatabea.art
#8 Such A Fun Day On The Lovely And Super Tough Aimee
Image source: amybillingtattoo
#9 Butterfly Calf Tattoo
Image source: pablo_ortiz_tattoo
#10 Behold My New Calf Tattoo. Done By Darcy At Lake Eden Tattoo Gallery In Brisbane, Australia
Image source: Spartan17492
#11 Dog Calf Tattoo
Image source: pablo_ortiz_tattoo
#12 Sun & Moon
A pair of tarot cards from my flash today for Rachael! Thank you so much for claiming them I really love the way they turned out.
Image source: laurbo_ink
#13 Freehand Abstract Geometry For Marcin – A Huge Thank You For Your Trust And Kindness
Image source: olga_emes
#14 Coneflowers
Image source: tyttoos
#15 May The 4th Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! Here’s Them Robots From That There Movies
Image source: tattoosbyaaron.hb
#16 Lighthouse Calf Tattoo
Image source: iren.odynets
#17 Edible Plants Of The PNW! So Happy I Got To Finally Do This Piece That Was Up For Grabs
Image source: ouchieink
#18 Finished Disney Piece
Image source: tyttoos
#19 It’s Always Nerve Racking Doing Portraits Of Loved Ones But Helps So Much When Your Client Is A Bloody Legend
On the left we have Donald’s Dad Alex who served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and on the right his Grandfatther who was a Pipe sergeant in WW1. Donald also served for 23 years and 95 days!
Image source: clairehamilltattoo
#20 Hand Poked Robot Tattoo
Image source: pookypokes
#21 Colourful Plant Calf Tattoo
Image source: u_oooops
#22 Serpente
Image source: maggie.garioni
#23 The Two Girls
Image source: tattoo.tante_kaethe
#24 Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo
Image source: tamistra_art
#25 I Got This Calf Tattoo Of My Girl Bert Last Year
Image source: BatgirlZKE
#26 A Bouquet Made Up Of Oregano, Basil, Thyme, And Rosemary For Evan
Image source: emma.tattoos
#27 Floral Leg Piece
Image source: courtneytattooist_
#28 Bottom Healed — Top Fresh. Alice In Wonderland Full Leg Sleeve Is Getting There
Image source: redheadtattooist
#29 My Head Is A Fishbowl
Image source: carolrebeltattoo
#30 Outline Done! Can’t Wait To Start Shading. Thanks
Image source: s.kroll_art
#31 Really Happy I Got To Make These Flash Pieces As A Pair
Image source: haillymartintattoos
#32 Calf Tattoo
Image source: kajetankarczewski
#33 This Is My Calf. Done By Tread @ Spacifik Ink Napier
Image source: tomsvbored
#34 Double Headed Crow
Image source: mojkaink
#35 10hrs Leg Sleeve For Edwin
Image source: yentatts
#36 This Is My First Tattoo, ‘Mithrandir’ By Caio Gaia In Dublin, Ireland
Image source: smolo_19
#37 Planets For Melissa
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#38 Why Get 1 Butterfly When You Can Get 2
Image source: olivialeigh.tattoo
#39 Dragon Calf Tattoo
Image source: hoch_tattoo
#40 Calf Tattoo
Image source: matatau_, pacifink
#41 Love Calf Tattoo
Image source: mojkaink
#42 It’s Always An Honor To Do Memorials
Image source: thebeeink
#43 Bee Tattoo
Image source: raketenwacholder
#44 Little Star Wars Themed Tattoo
Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art
#45 Mario Kart From A While Ago
Image source: bigluketattoo
#46 Kirara Tattoo
Image source: vinzflag
#47 Another Session On This One
Image source: klu69
#48 Meditating Yoda With Kyber Crystals Floating Around
Image source: tattoos_by_austin
#49 Calf Tattoo
Image source: viridiana.o.studio
#50 Elden Ring Tattoo
Image source: domcalitattoo
#51 First Session Done
Image source: tats.by.bri
#52 Fish Calf Tattoo
Image source: tonimazuranictattoo
#53 Calf Tattoo
Image source: richwithcolor
#54 Prince
Image source: denn_ink
#55 The Lovers
Image source: laurathedrawer
#56 Stay Weird, Stay Puft
Image source: vinzflag
#57 For Andrea
Image source: tyttoos
#58 Marvel Piece
Image source: mileytattooartist
#59 Another Spirited Away Piece
Image source: horichoutattoo
#60 Really Enjoying This One So Far! Start Of Gin From Hotarubi No Mori
Image source: c.dukestattoo
#61 Bear Forest Spirit Tattoo
Image source: black_forest_tattoostudio, wicktail
#62 My Travel-Inspired Calf/Wrap – By Ben Johnson At Electric Hand, Nashville, TN
Image source: beer_geek
#63 Calf Tattoo. By Aaron Mckinney At Van’s High Caliber Tattoo In Kennewick, WA
Image source: Oblonglego
#64 Shutter Island Inspired Calf Piece, Done By Mikey At New Era In La
Image source: scangelosi
#65 Tattoo Done By Mia Huhes
Image source: demoninkne.tattoo
#66 Calf Tattoo Done By Raine At Black Sheep In Fort Wayne
Image source: hanhin01
#67 Summer Vibes By Andy Today
Image source: marlowtattoolounge
#68 What Game Do You Guys Think Gamer Fish Is Raging On?
Image source: thebeeink
#69 Black & Grey Calf Tattoo
Image source: raketenwacholder
#70 Cover Up Samurai
Image source: sixty_two_ink
#71 Medusa Tattoo
Image source: circletattooindia
#72 Hockey Field Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_the_art_studio
#73 Wake Up. A Donnie Darko Piece For Guy, Thank You So Much! I Love This Movie & Had Such A Lovely Day
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#74 Mermaid Calf Tattoo
Image source: procdtattoo
#75 Endgegner-Tattoo
Image source: dennisbebenroth
#76 Skull Heart Design
Image source: jfendt_tattoo
#77 Little Butterfly
Image source: tattoosbyjade
#78 Calf Band Tattoo
Image source: matatau_, pacifink
#79 By Andrew Lee Tattoos
Image source: titanictattooco
#80 Black Calf Tattoo
Image source: lafabriquetattoo
#81 Siren With Pipe
Image source: hyenavienna
#82 Finally Got To Do The Bunny From My Flash! I’d Love To Do More Creepy Cute Things Like This
Image source: thebeeink
#83 Calf Tattoo. Half Healed, Half Fresh
Image source: vkarma_tattooz
#84 Number 10 Tattoo
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#85 Fun Owl I Got To Do For James
Image source: drmart1987
#86 Medusa Tattoo
Image source: laurbo_ink
#87 And Another One. Quite Happily Tattoo These Forever
Image source: tattoosbyjade
#88 Calf Tattoo
Image source: lafabriquetattoo
#89 Harley Quinn Piece Finished Up On Cindy
Image source: wicked_catz_tattoo
#90 Special Request For Keith. He Likes Birds And Mushrooms. I Like Skulls
Image source: dextertattooer
#91 Congrats On The New Puppy Brittany
Image source: dextertattooer
#92 Good & Evil Angels
Image source: mileytattooartist
#93 Creamy Taco Frog Tattoo
Image source: creamytaco13
#94 Wanda Came In And Got My Cutie Pie Hannya Tattooed
Image source: horichoutattoo
#95 Sugarskull Black And Grey
Image source: tatsbytess
#96 Dragonfly Tattoo Work In Progress
Image source: artbymcd
#97 UTMB Mont Blanc
Image source: tattoohouse_by_make
