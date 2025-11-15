Hey Pandas, What Would Your Favorite Fictional Character Text? (Closed)

by

Whatever year, whatever universe – would they text you? (And if you want, how would you reply?)

#1

“Hey, Fred. Don’t die, I love youu.❤❤❤❤❤❤”
Fred Weasley obvs.

#2

“please stop making cursed, buff, drawings of us, or else we’ll absorb you into our onion”
-pikmin

“hehe kinky /j”
-me

#3

“BOKE IAmKaLm BOKe!!!!”

-Kageyama Tobio

#4

“hey, you are my favorite non-fictional character ”

– percy the super sayian, king of all sayians and ruler of galaxy 5

#5

Bakugou :”who tf are you and how did you get my number?”
me: “…”

#6

“Yer a wizard Harry”
Hagrid, the amazing half-giant. ☻

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What is Nathan Fillion’s Net Worth in 2022?
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about High School of the Dead
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2018
60 Of My Funniest Animal Cartoons So Far
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Pawn Stars Lead
Why the Show Pawn Stars Can Last Forever
3 min read
May, 30, 2019
The Moment Dad Saw His Daughter In Her Wedding Dress
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woolen Sculptures Made With Lots Of Love
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.