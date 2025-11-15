Hey Pandas, What Would Your Favorite Fictional Character Text? (Closed)

Whatever year, whatever universe – would they text you? (And if you want, how would you reply?)
#1
“Hey, Fred. Don’t die, I love youu.❤❤❤❤❤❤”
Fred Weasley obvs.
#2
“please stop making cursed, buff, drawings of us, or else we’ll absorb you into our onion”
-pikmin
“hehe kinky /j”
-me
#3
“BOKE IAmKaLm BOKe!!!!”
-Kageyama Tobio
#4
“hey, you are my favorite non-fictional character ”
– percy the super sayian, king of all sayians and ruler of galaxy 5
#5
Bakugou :”who tf are you and how did you get my number?”
me: “…”
#6
“Yer a wizard Harry”
Hagrid, the amazing half-giant. ☻
