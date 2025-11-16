Hey Pandas, What Would Your Dream Partner Be Like? (Closed)

From movies, musicals, books, shows, plays, real-life, or your imagination, describe your perfect match.
#1
Someone who gives me “passion, adventure, and even a little danger.”
#2
The one I am with now. She is the most amazing person in the world. She cares and understands me. Everything is easy and we actually communicate. I was very very lucky.
#3
A fellow Aro who is only interested in being my friend and is witty, sarcastic, and bakes. Oh, wait. I already have my dream partner. She is my best friend and I wouldn’t replace her with all the money in the world.
#4
My partner. He is caring, sweet, funny, smart and has the most wonderful smile. I just wish that he was tidier and did more cleaning.
#5
I’ve always been into secret cinnamon rolls- someone who seems tough on the outside but is sweet on the inside. Someone who is caring and considerate. Also, somebody that understands that no means no!
#6
Someone who is not afraid to be themself. Who can bring out the best in me and I can bring out the best in them. Someone who i can sit in silence with or talk to, without being awkward. Who accepts and loves me for who I am and doesn’t try to change me.
#7
Somebody like me, who I can relate to and talk to. Someone who appreciates me for who I am on all my layers, not just the outermost layer (or one of them). Someone who understands me, and who I understand.
#8
My current partner. Sweet, silly, and a little chaotic, just like me. I fear for the world should our child be smart however.
#9
nonexistent
Or perhaps listening
#10
Okay… I’ll go first. Someone who is caring.
