40 Cringy Posts Of People “Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia”, As Shared On This Online Community

by

Nostalgia is a strange creature. It always ties you to a sentimental longing for the seemingly better times when people were nicer, life was easier, and the world simply didn’t stink. And let’s be real, nothing brings back happy memories more than an old mixtape. Or a childhood snack. Or a garment that is somehow back in style. These things hold a special place in our sentiment-addled hearts and make us believe everything back in the day was great, wasn’t it?

Well, some people get way, way stuck in the past. They yearn for bygone days, decry modern culture, complain about virtually everything, and create countless posts and memes about being left out and misunderstood. And then rightfully get shamed for it online.

Here’s where the ‘Le Wrong Generation’ subreddit comes in. With the tagline “pray for kanye”, this forum is the perfect place to satirically mock those who declare that the past was for sure better than the present. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining posts from the group to share with you right below. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy laughing through this wild rollercoaster of a ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon anything like this in the comments!

#1 They Had Us In The First Part, Not Gonna Lie

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: kbnoswag

#2 J’accuse!

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: TheRealDrK

#3 Le Counterargument

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#4 I Wish I Was Born In The Good Old Days

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Pmass03

#5 So Do That?

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: PussyWithABigDick

#6 “I’m Only 15 And I Listen To Nirvana, I’m Born In The Wrong Generation”

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: adib_ansr

#7 Much Needed Opinion

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: memehunter1999

#8 Gamer Moment

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: the_biggie_sad

#9 Fricking Millennials Calling And Texting Their Loved Ones And Telling Them They Became World Champions

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Sportsnet

#10 Killing The Doorbell Industry

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Skin Care Is For Weak Millennials!

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: SJdport57

#12 Them Oldies Always On Their Talkers

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Doctors, Amirite?

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: look4alec

#14 Rabbits Just Aren’t What They Used To Be

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: rotenKleber

#15 Le Sigh

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: cogainho

#16 What We’ve Done

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: persabi

#17 100 Year Old Comic Proving Boomer Is A Mindset

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Xaxos92

#18 The Person Who Posted This Is 19 Years Old

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: RobotsSuck28

#19 Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Only 2000 BC Boomers Will Remember

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Xaxos92

#21 Not Even Dogs Are Safe

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: fakoff

#22 Beautiful Little Thing I Found In The Comments Of Paint It Black The The Rolling Stones

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: MrMytspislick

#23 Here We Go

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: stefixxx

#24 Listening To Two Of The Most Popular Bands Of All Time Makes You Interesting

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: CallMeCrews

#25 Parents Smart. Kids Dumb

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Snomannen

#26 Those Were Ye Good Ol’ Days

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: ibrahimjd

#27 Spotted On The Ifunny Features

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: TheTimpai

#28 Wish We Could Go Back

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: understoodbatman

#29 Posted On Facebook By A 23 Year Old

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Zuke020

#30 Pinterest

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: 13Thefreerunner

#31 Engineers Are Bad

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: PraetorianRepublic

#32 A Lewronggeneration And A Wooosh At The Same Time

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This, Not This

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Bappypower

#34 Poor Millennials

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Rogue_Jedi6

#35 People Still Have These

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: pothsnes

#36 iCarly Trying Way Too Hard

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: UltraLitMan

#37 Why Are There No Smartphone Photos Of The Titanic?

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: gabyjamie

#38 Pretty Sure Most People Know Both

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Illivian

#39 They Will Never Survive

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Chenzo

#40 The Tables Have Turned

40 Cringy Posts Of People &#8220;Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia&#8221;, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: divinity995

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Buy It or Build It
3 min read
May, 24, 2022
This Parody Account For ‘Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ Is Hilariously Roasting Trump’s Rally In 27 Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Person Attends A Job Interview But Leaves After An Hour Waiting In Vain, 20 People Online Tell Similar Tales
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
38 Of The Most Expensive Music Videos Artists Have Ever Made
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Nothing Can Stop Me From Photographing The Beauty Of The Polish Tatra Mountains
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
World Cow: Our 30 Pictures That Promote Positivity And Love All Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.