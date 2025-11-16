40 Cringy Posts Of People “Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia”, As Shared On This Online Community

Nostalgia is a strange creature. It always ties you to a sentimental longing for the seemingly better times when people were nicer, life was easier, and the world simply didn’t stink. And let’s be real, nothing brings back happy memories more than an old mixtape. Or a childhood snack. Or a garment that is somehow back in style. These things hold a special place in our sentiment-addled hearts and make us believe everything back in the day was great, wasn’t it?
Well, some people get way, way stuck in the past. They yearn for bygone days, decry modern culture, complain about virtually everything, and create countless posts and memes about being left out and misunderstood. And then rightfully get shamed for it online.
Here’s where the ‘Le Wrong Generation’ subreddit comes in. With the tagline “pray for kanye”, this forum is the perfect place to satirically mock those who declare that the past was for sure better than the present. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining posts from the group to share with you right below. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy laughing through this wild rollercoaster of a ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon anything like this in the comments!
#1 They Had Us In The First Part, Not Gonna Lie
Image source: kbnoswag
#2 J’accuse!
Image source: TheRealDrK
#3 Le Counterargument
Image source: reddit.com
#4 I Wish I Was Born In The Good Old Days
Image source: Pmass03
#5 So Do That?
Image source: PussyWithABigDick
#6 “I’m Only 15 And I Listen To Nirvana, I’m Born In The Wrong Generation”
Image source: adib_ansr
#7 Much Needed Opinion
Image source: memehunter1999
#8 Gamer Moment
Image source: the_biggie_sad
#9 Fricking Millennials Calling And Texting Their Loved Ones And Telling Them They Became World Champions
Image source: Sportsnet
#10 Killing The Doorbell Industry
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Skin Care Is For Weak Millennials!
Image source: SJdport57
#12 Them Oldies Always On Their Talkers
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Doctors, Amirite?
Image source: look4alec
#14 Rabbits Just Aren’t What They Used To Be
Image source: rotenKleber
#15 Le Sigh
Image source: cogainho
#16 What We’ve Done
Image source: persabi
#17 100 Year Old Comic Proving Boomer Is A Mindset
Image source: Xaxos92
#18 The Person Who Posted This Is 19 Years Old
Image source: RobotsSuck28
#19 Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Only 2000 BC Boomers Will Remember
Image source: Xaxos92
#21 Not Even Dogs Are Safe
Image source: fakoff
#22 Beautiful Little Thing I Found In The Comments Of Paint It Black The The Rolling Stones
Image source: MrMytspislick
#23 Here We Go
Image source: stefixxx
#24 Listening To Two Of The Most Popular Bands Of All Time Makes You Interesting
Image source: CallMeCrews
#25 Parents Smart. Kids Dumb
Image source: Snomannen
#26 Those Were Ye Good Ol’ Days
Image source: ibrahimjd
#27 Spotted On The Ifunny Features
Image source: TheTimpai
#28 Wish We Could Go Back
Image source: understoodbatman
#29 Posted On Facebook By A 23 Year Old
Image source: Zuke020
#30 Pinterest
Image source: 13Thefreerunner
#31 Engineers Are Bad
Image source: PraetorianRepublic
#32 A Lewronggeneration And A Wooosh At The Same Time
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This, Not This
Image source: Bappypower
#34 Poor Millennials
Image source: Rogue_Jedi6
#35 People Still Have These
Image source: pothsnes
#36 iCarly Trying Way Too Hard
Image source: UltraLitMan
#37 Why Are There No Smartphone Photos Of The Titanic?
Image source: gabyjamie
#38 Pretty Sure Most People Know Both
Image source: Illivian
#39 They Will Never Survive
Image source: Chenzo
#40 The Tables Have Turned
Image source: divinity995
Follow Us