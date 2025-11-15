Hey Pandas, What Would You Paint For Your Mom On Her Birthday? (Closed)

by

Sorry I have been inactive on Bored Panda for a while! Anyway… What would you paint for your mom on her birthday?

#1

the type of flowers she likes:)

#2

I would paint what I would be able to buy her. I show her the painting and set it aside. Like a new phone.

#3

my mom in a dress covered in sunflowers🌻

#4

i would paint a painting of her maybe from one of her old photos but i would paint it like a re-create

#5

I would paint her an open flower with red petals. It would say, “I love you Mom!” at the top.

#6

I painstakingly reproduced my parents wedding photo for their 25 wedding anniversary.

#7

A picture of her face seems perfect

#8

As it’s coincidentally her birthday today feel bad i haven’t painted anything.

i would go for a self portrait as i’m s**t at painting but i bet she’ll still pretend i’m handsome or at least mock me for how bad my painting is with the biggest smile.

#9

paint one of her favourate pictures of you and (if you have) siblings when you were little kids.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
