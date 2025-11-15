Hey Pandas, What Would You Paint For Your Mom On Her Birthday? (Closed)

Sorry I have been inactive on Bored Panda for a while! Anyway… What would you paint for your mom on her birthday?
#1
the type of flowers she likes:)
#2
I would paint what I would be able to buy her. I show her the painting and set it aside. Like a new phone.
#3
my mom in a dress covered in sunflowers🌻
#4
i would paint a painting of her maybe from one of her old photos but i would paint it like a re-create
#5
I would paint her an open flower with red petals. It would say, “I love you Mom!” at the top.
#6
I painstakingly reproduced my parents wedding photo for their 25 wedding anniversary.
#7
A picture of her face seems perfect
#8
As it’s coincidentally her birthday today feel bad i haven’t painted anything.
i would go for a self portrait as i’m s**t at painting but i bet she’ll still pretend i’m handsome or at least mock me for how bad my painting is with the biggest smile.
#9
paint one of her favourate pictures of you and (if you have) siblings when you were little kids.
Follow Us