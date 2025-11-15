Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Movie Theater Experience? (Closed)

I just went to a movie theater for the first time in more than a year. The sound was SO LOUD! I was wondering what was your worst experience at a movie theater?
#1
Probably being pressured into seeing Annabelle when I was 11. It didn’t help that my little sister had an extensive doll collection… I slept with the lights on for a week.
#2
I was watching Endgame, and this girl sat next to me. Everyone was clapping when thor chopped of Thanos’s head off. And I clapped along to. When everyone stopped she asked me why everyone was clapping. I told her to watch Infinity war. But she kept bugging me bacause she couldn’t bother to watch the movie. I snaped and asked why she’s here anyway. She got mad and she walked away. But keep in mind, this was Tineseltown. The one where the seats pull out for you to lay down while you watch. She didn’t know that. She got up and she walked right into my legs. I couldn’t help but laugh and everyone shushed me. I still keep thinking if she walked into me seat on purpose. But other than that the movie was awsome. When it was over, she kept asking her mom what happened. Like it was a big war, How did you not understand it.
#3
All the times people put their feet on the chair in front of them.
#4
*Watching a movie*
*Something happens in a movie*
*The crowd starts clapping*
*Theatre door opens*
*A family with two young children walk in*
You know what happens next…
Anyways, that’s just about the most general summation of my worst experiences.
#5
1st. Seeing Bambi´s mother getting killed in the fire (I was 5 years old) I was convulsive.
2nd. The musical Tommy.the way his parents were completely oblivious to his suffering….I was a young mother myself at the time and left before it ended.
3rd. The nausiating smell of Popcorn.
#6
I had a guy sitting next to me with a bag of CARROTS!
(I think you get my point without further information.)
#7
I was really little and the only seats left were in the front row. It was so loud and I had to bend my neck weird to see the screen.
#8
I went with a friend of mine to see Star Wars – The Force Awakens. I’m a big fan and you could tell everyone there was just as excited. The movie starts and its leading up to the part where Han and Chewie enter the Falcon and say, “Chewie, we’re home”….everyone can feel that it’s close and the excitement is growing. All of a sudden the screen goes blank and everyone is like, “Whatt?!?!” but that’s not the worst part…the audio didn’t cut out…so we could basically hear but not see the movie. The audio keeps playing and you can hear it leading up to the moment…you hear the door opening…and people are shouting, “Noooo..turn off the audio!” and then we hear, “Chewie, we’re home” and the entire crowd just drops in their seat dejected. It was sad and funny at the same time.
#9
I had another experience with the live action Jungle Book, 3D. The movie starts and it’s going on for a few minutes but I’m looking at it and thinking…why does it seem so blurry (with the glasses on)…so I take the glasses off and it looks clear…so I’m thinking…but isn’t this supposed to be 3D. So I look around, my friend next to me and everyone else is just sitting there looking at the screen and I’m just like….this isn’t right.
20 minutes into the movie, an usher comes in and restarts the movie because it wasn’t in 3D.
#10
when i went to see the box trolls. WORST. MOVIE. EVER.
#11
I went to go see Jumanji 2 in theaters for my birthday, and a group of kind of obnoxious guys from my school we saw in the movie theater lobby, and they had come for the same movie. Whenever even the tiniest thing happened they yelled something out trying to be funny but no one laughed and it just ruined the movie for everyone. I don’t even remember what happened in the movie because I was so infuriated at them since they wouldn’t stop yelling.
(And the worst part is there were four adults there with them who didn’t care at all. They just let them keep yelling even though everyone kept shooting them dirty looks)
#12
We normally come about 1/2 hour early to get good seats, but we were late, I’m only 4’9”, feels like the nba players were all sitting in the front, watched the movie almost side ways
