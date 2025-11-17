Hey Pandas, What Was Your Pettiest Revenge? (Closed)

Everybody did it at least once. What was yours?
Oh, yeah, I’m breaking the ice with mine!
I was working at a 3-star hotel as Chef de Partie. We were understaffed, like everybody else in gastronomy. So, I was making duties that normally are for a Sous Chef. Like: ordering for the entire kitchen (not just giving the order for my post), paying the bills dealing with providers, summing up every month the administration BS from inventory, and summarizing the costs for our financial department. That was going on for almost 3 years. I wasn’t paid for it extra, but we were just 3 in the kitchen, so when the Chef wasn’t present, somebody had to make it. I was that somebody. 1,5 years before, I had some serious health issues with my pancreas and stones, making me in and out of the hospital for 4 months. Once, when I was in hospital for 3 days, my Chef put an advertisement for the Sous Chef position. I was okay with it. Until I met the guy. He was a complete mess. I had to correct all of his mistakes. I remember once, I the Chef was spending 2 working days just correcting his BS on monthly inventory He messed up everything, what could have been messed up? Counting 1 kg packages instead of 5 kg boxes…. and so on. The other thing was, that he couldn’t rightfully cook. He was making a jus with all the 4-5 cm grease mixing in it. Guten Appetit! I was tolerating this for like 5 months, then I gave my 28 days!
Fast forward half a year, a newly built 5-star hotel opened in the neighboring, and I applied for a Chef de Partie job, which I got. It’s a good work-environment place, I love it. Guess, last week who sent his CV to us? Yeah, that freaking-idiot-of-a-“sous-chef” from my last place. I showed my actual Chef the photos I was taking of this piece of shít “sous chef”‘s work in my previous place, and just said: “If he comes, I’m gone!”.
He was declined.
#1
There’s this girl I know who’s super homophobic. At first she seemed nice, until I found out about her being a homophobe. She made a comment about gay people and I rolled my eyes at her, and she turned to her friend and whispered audibly, “I bet that girl’s gay.” (I am in fact bi, and not technically “girl” because I’m also nonbinary) . The next day I wore a bunch of pride stuff to p**s her off. She glared at me.
#2
My old gym teacher was a total creep and would always flirt with my classmates. So me and my friends snuck into his little office in the gym and absolutely FILLED it my PE equipment and we left a note where if I were to put it in this post it would extremely censored. We all got stage 3 referrals (really bad) but it was SO worth it.
#3
One of the trumpets in my band decided to “remind” the band teacher that our section hadn’t done our playing test (we’d all agreed we didn’t want to do it, and it was a WEEK after he had intended to do it). We got forced to do it, all messed up because we were playing AN ORCHESTRA PIECE (we couldn’t breathe lol) and so I kind of stole his mouthpiece, and put it in the “corner of shame” (where the spare reeds are collected and deposited)
#4
College co-op living… grad student demanded all the undergrad residents bow to her needs. It got so bad someone swatted a bunch flies out back of the kitchen, put them in an envelop addressed to the bossypants, left it in her mail cubby hole.
The mandatory house meeting lasted two hours. No one confessed. The head resident finally dismissed everyone. Grad student bítching the whole time.
Still my favorite petty revenge.
Follow Us