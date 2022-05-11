Meet The Cast Of “Black Bird”

An upcoming miniseries based on a popular novel is set to appear on Apple TV+ in July. Titled Black Bird, this miniseries is based on the autobiographical novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, which was written by James Keene. The TV adaptation of the novel is written by Dennis Lehane, who is most popularly known for his work on the Oscar-winning movie Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island, and Live by Night. Apple TV+’s press release describes the plot of Black Bird as follows: “Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.” Black Bird promises an impressive list of cast members ready to breathe life into the show. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this miniseries, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird.
Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton stars in Black Bird as James Keene. The multi-awarded actor has received a Golden Globe Award, as well as two Grammy Award nominations and two British Academy Film Awards nominations. Egeton is best known for his role as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the widely popular action comedy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service as well as its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In 2019, he gained critical acclaim for playing the legendary performer Elton John in his biopic, titled Rocketman. Egerton has also lent his voice to the popular children’s animated movies Sing and Sing 2. He is set to appear in an upcoming biographical movie Tetris, where he plays game designer Henk Rogers. While Egerton is more popularly known for his movie roles, he’s cultivated an impressive small-screen resume. Since making his TV debut as Liam Jay on Lewis in 2012, he’s since appeared on shows such as The Smoke, Watership Down, Moominvalley, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Paul Walter Hauser
Paul Walter Hauser stars in Black Bird as Larry Hall. The actor and comedian had worked in supporting roles for many years, but eventually found his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed Clint Eastwood movie Richard Jewell, wherein he portrayed the titular character. Hauser has appeared in movies such as Cruella, I, Tonya, Late Night, BlacKkKlansman, and Da 5 Bloods. He’s also worked on TV shows including Cobra Kai and Kingdom. Hauser’s most recent film work include Silk Road, Queenpins, and an upcoming drama movie titled Delia’s Gone, which is currently in post-production. On TV, his most recent appearances include Reno 911!, Calls, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. In an interview with Discussing Film, Hauser was asked about his process behind choosing projects to star in, to which he responded: “Yeah, for me, picking a role is always about the script, the cast, and the director… and the money. That’s how I pick roles. Sometimes I’ll do something for five bucks, and sometimes you do something for a lot of money. You have to balance that out, which is tough. But luckily, I’ve gotten a lot of good people to work with. I think the last couple people I’ve starred opposite are Vince Vaughn in Queenpins, Taron Edgerton in this new show I’m doing at Apple, and before that, I got to work with Marissa Tomei on this movie called Delia’s Gone. So if I look at people like Vince and Marissa and Taron, it’s like, these are some of the best actors working today. And that’s really important that I get to sharpen my tools as an actor, playing opposite people who are really talented and sharp themselves.”
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta portrays James “Big Jim” Keene in Black Bird. The veteran actor has made a career out of playing vicious villains or rough figures in films and TV shows. He’s appeared in movies like Field of Dreams, Goodfellas, and Unforgettable. More recent movies by the actor include Marriage Story, Hubie Halloween, No Sudden Move, and The Many Saints of Newark, He has four upcoming films: Cocaine Bear, Broken Soldier, El Tonto, and The Substance, all of which are either currently being filmed or in post-production. On TV, he’s worked on Texas Rising and Shades of Blue, as well as guest appearances on Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Young Sheldon. Liotta also has an impressive video game resume. He is best known for providing voice for the character Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear plays Brian Miller in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird. The actor has appeared in some of the most popular movies of the ’90s and early 2000s, including Sabrina, You’ve Got Mail, Nurse Betty, Someone Like You, We Were Soldiers, Auto Focus, Stuck On You, Robots, Little Miss Sunshine, and Green Zone. More recently, Kinnear lent his talents to movies like Strange but True, Phil, The Red Sea Diving Resort, Misbehaviour, and Crisis. On TV, Kinnear has made appearances in The Twilight Zone, House of Cards, and The Stand. Currently, Kinnear stars in Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino. He also made his Broadway debut in 2022, starring in the stage production of To Kill A Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre.
Sepideh Moafi
Sepideh Moafi plays Lauren McCauley in Black Bird. Compared to her costars, Moafi is relatively unknown, but she has actually appeared in a few notable projects over the past years. She played roles in The Deuce, The L Word: Generation Q, and The Killing of Two Lovers.