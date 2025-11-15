Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Infuriating Moment With Someone? (Closed)

Tell us!
#1
in school, i was working on a group project (i was like 11 at the time) and there was this person in the group who i did not like. they were’t concentrating and my friend had to keep repeating the answers over and Over and OVER. we were working on this one question, and my friend and i were figuring it out, and the kid i didnt like (lets call her mary) looks at the teacher and shouts “teacher! what page is the answer on!? these dummies cant figure it out!” i was mad. i kept it in but not for long. my friend then says to mary “please, mary we are trying to help you”. and mary then goes in an awful high pitched voice “wE aRe TrYiNg To HeLp YoU!!”. i had had it, i had been putting up with it all afternoon. and my friend, she is the sweetest person in the world. i stood up, slowly, put on my death stare (i have a really really good one) and i screamed, “YOU SHUT UP! YOU SHUT UP NOW! SOPHIA HAS NEVER DONE A SINGLE THING TO YOU! WE WERE NICE TO YOU! WE PUT UP WITH YOU! AND HOW DO YOU REPAY US!? YOU TREAT US LIKE BULL CRAP! YOU MOCK US, YOU JUDGE US, YOU EMBARRASS US! AND YOU KNOW WHAT!? (i put on my scary voice) It. Stops. Now. my friend was shocked, i never yell. mary was shocked, she didn’t know i could yell. i was shocked, and proud of myself. by the way, i didn’t yell just because of that one thing, she was mean to my friend and i before that too. before, she was talking to people about me saying “what is wrong with her, with the boy haircut, and wearing pants all the time. why is she like trying to be a boy? ew!) and that’s just insaulting (sorry if i didn’t spell that right🙂)
#2
When people don’t appreciate time.
It’s probably just ten minutes late for you, but in ten minutes I could feed my dog, water my plan, have proper meal or take longer sleep!
#3
It was one of the first basketball games of the season, and I had made it onto the school team. We were lined up for a free throw and as soon as the girl let go of the ball I boxed out the girl next to me. After that, I start to walk away back to my position but the girl I was boxing out came up behind me and shoved me, and screamed ” GET THE HECK OFF OF ME!” I’m normally pretty calm and collected, but that really pissed me off, because throughout the whole game the other team was being overly physical and that was the last straw, so I screamed back “HEY I’M JUST PLAYING THE GAME, IT”S NOTHING PERSONAL.” the other girl was really pissed, so she came at me with her hand raised like she was going to hit me so I Punched her in her nose before she could hit me, but she pushed me to the ground and was about to start kicking me when the parents and the ref came and broke up the fight. But the thing is, we were playing at our rival school’s gym, so everybody knew about it the next day at school.
