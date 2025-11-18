Fans Are Devastated After The Passing Of Flaming Lips Collaborator And Music Prodigy Nell Smith

People are devastated after the passing of Nell Smith, a young Canadian singer who is best known for collaborating with The Flaming Lips.
Her family confirmed her death on Monday via Instagram.
“It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night,” it read. “We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say.”
“She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years,” they continued. “She has left an indelible mark on the world and an unfillable chasm in our hearts.”
The statement concluded by saying, “Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work things through. We will shout when we need you.”
An outpouring of tributes and sympathetic comments followed the announcement.
“What a beautiful light in a dark world Nell was,” said one person on Facebook. “Saw her in Glasgow with flaming lips and bought the album. So sorry to hear this and love to the family from Scotland.”
Others took the time to post photos on X.
Someone wrote, “Nell was tragically killed in a car accident. Age 17. Man, that sucks. Such a powerful voice. Reminded me of a young Fiona Apple. Her album of Nick Cave covers with @theflaminglips was phenomenal.”
Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne gave a shout out to the young singer during the rock band’s concert in Portland, Oregon on Sunday.
“We have a very sad announcement to make tonight,” he said in fan footage from the show. “We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell… We got some very sad messages today that she was killed in a car accident last night and we’re reminded once again of the power of music.”
Despite what others have claimed, the family has not released the official cause of death.
Smith found her passion for music at a young age and was preparing to release her first solo record in early 2025
The New York Post reported that Smith’s dad had created a fundraiser on Kickstarter in support of her debut album. Fans helped her raise $17,000 in comparison to its original goal of $10,000.
The young singer had big dreams of going on tour in order to get into music school in the UK. Her first step was to release an album with Bella Union record label.
“I have always loved music and started writing some of the songs that will be on this album when I was 12, seeing them come to life is really exciting,” Smith wrote on the page.
Tributes were quick to flow in following the announcement of the singer’s death
