Hey Pandas, What Is The Thing You Hate The Most About Your Best Friend? (Closed)

We all have a list of things we love about our friends and things we hate. What is yours?

#1

Not my BEST friend, but a good friend. They are SUCH a showoff! If I ask them a simple question, like, ‘what homework do we have?’ then they will respond with the answers! Another thing I hate about them is, whenever I try and talk about myself, or if I feel sad, they will either; leave me on read OR ignore that and tell me just how terrible their life is!

#2

Well she had a lying problem, which drove me crazy. Sometimes I wished she would stop lying and leave me alone, but now that shes gone i miss her unbelievable lies

#3

She can’t speak! (She’s a dog).

#4

She is really annoying, all she does is talk about anime and her puppy. I hate anime and it’s not fair that’s she gets a dog and I don’t…….jk jk If you see this you’re not annoying lol.

#5

They um…. Well I hate that they…. hmmmmm….

#6

One of my best friends tends to get annoying because he thinks his choices are the best. The other talks my ear off. But I like them.

#7

I hate that I can’t tell her that I have a crush on her.

#8

I had to think about this for a while because my best friend is great, but she doesn’t read a lot and she has no idea how important Solangelo is.
That’s basically all I have to complain about but STILL C’MON IT’S SOLANGELO.
(For those of you who don’t know, Solangelo is the ship name of a really cute couple in my favourite book series that I have an obsession with :)

#9

That my best friend has another friend and they call each other “best friend.” 🙃

#10

She types so slow!

#11

He doesn’t like meh. He is also weird but dat is what I like bout him. I’m still a single pringle oof.

#12

he’s toxic but funny lol

#13

I love everything about my best friend! She’s really great! Except she does take an awfully long time to text back or just not text back at all

#14

that my friend when we are playing he turns off the light and closes the door at night he also sometimes attacks me so i use my butt (don’t comment on that)

#15

He DoSeNt LiKe AnIMe ItS iNsAnE

#16

He lives in a different state

