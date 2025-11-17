Hey Pandas, What Was Your “I Gotta Get Out Of Here” Moment? (Closed)

When did you realize that the situation you were in was about to go south and you needed to leave?
#1
Every job interview I’ve ever had
#2
My 20 year marriage! After years of financial abuse (like having to give a months notice if i needed new underwear, socks, Jeans, ANYTHING!) Because by the time paychecks came in, money was all spent. He could put beer on a credit card, but er never had money to celebrate my birthday. But there was always money for his hobbies and what he wanted/needed.
So when there was weeks if not even having money for gas when I had JUST been paid the day before, no food in the house except for him for work, I started digging. Found he had charged $30k (at this point, it got as high as $60k) for a new video game hobby he wanted, and he told me he was going to sell some stock to pay it off, but in the meantime, all the money coming in was going to pay down the credit card. I took money from our line of credit (I wasn’t allowed to have a credit card), to get gas, food, etc. he lost it and told me that “when I start contributing to the household (I always worked full time, took care of the cooking and cleaning, and had JUST repainted the inside of our 3 bed/2 bath house pretty much all on my own), then I could spend money too. I left when he went to work that night. Looking back, I never realized how bad and asinine the whole relationship was. It wasn’t that bad in the start, but I thought I could handle those red flags when we were dating.
#3
every moment of my life 💀 #anxiety
#4
I used to have computer science as my Third group subject and it started out fine but became a nightmare once all the work began to pile up and I couldn’t complete anything on time. I realised I had to change the subject when I realised that every single class always ended up in me in a bad mood for the rest of the day. The final straw was when she threw a notebook at me and assigned a classmate to me and she said that if I didn’t do my work on time she would punish that person instead. I changed my subject to Arts and I’ve been doing better than before
#5
A few years ago, I had been mostly homeless for several years (I couch surfed a bit and occasionally managed to swing a hotel for a day or two). A friend arranged for an acquaintance of his to put me up, rent free, in exchange for some dev work at his (supposed) startup. The “house” he was putting me up in wasn’t really habitable per se, but a roof is better than no roof so I took the deal.
The place was insane; it was an old farm house that had electricity and internet, but nothing else – no water, no plumbing, nothing. Half the house was bare studs with zero insulation. In the summer it was blistering, and in the winter you could see your breath indoors. The bathroom was an ancient outhouse in the back yard. It was pretty bad, but at least it had a roof, gave me the ability to fairly consistently work (I’m a software dev, so all I need to work is a computer with internet access), and kept me dry, if not warm.
After a year and change there, I was basically treading water. My pay was inconsistent at best, and the more time I spent around my “benefactor,” the more I suspected he was insane, to put it gently. Dude was absolutely convinced the FBI, NSA, and DEA were monitoring him (granted, the DEA probably was at the time), saw hidden cameras in many of the neighbors windows, thought drones were hunting him… The works.
One day he called me absolutely convinced that someone had “ratted him out” to the government (still not sure what specifically had apparently been reported) and, as I was his only employee without a criminal record, it HAD to be me. In the course of that call, he said “I’m coming to the house and only one of us is leaving alive – I won’t tolerate narcs.”
Few things to note: we (as a startup at least) weren’t doing anything even borderline illegal (though he was a regular coke user), he had several unlicensed firearms that weren’t even slightly secret, and he’s about as good a shot as one might expect from a coke head. Conversely, I’m clean, an Iraq war veteran, and had managed to hold on to my licensed firearm through everything.
As soon as he said those words, I hung up on him, grabbed my few belongings, and noped out of there. Went to a somewhat nearby hotel, checked in for a few days to figure out next steps, and called the non-emergency line for the police to report his threats. They, of course, couldn’t do anything without evidence or actual action on his part, but ran paperwork.
I was stuck in that hotel basically down the street from him for three weeks before managing to arrange housing and transportation halfway across the country.
#6
My aunt kept talking about her female problems. I was 8.
#7
Hm, practically the end of every dance/show rehearsal I’ve ever had or performance. My mom helps out for shows so I’m way later after dismissal, like an hour or half hour, and after dance I’m always zip, outta there. Mainly because I don’t socialize or have friends there =) there’s no reason to stay or hang out. On more than one occasion, my brain has wired itself to leave ASAP, and I forget something and get scolded for it T-T
It’s already south for me if I’m antsy to leave a rehearsal or anywhere. At that point I’m ready to explode and take a nap at the same time. Introvert social battery: 20% or less, low power mode… please recharge ^^
#8
The people of my country voted to leave the EU for *reasons*. Right then, I thought about how I could go about living in a different county. It took a few years, but I’m pleased to say that living elsewhere is the best decision I’ve ever made.
#9
First time, twelve months. Second time Fifteen months – and they wondered why I didn’t want to reenlist…
Follow Us