Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite TV Show Growing Up? (Closed)

by

TV is old. Really, really old. I grew up watching The Magic School bus and the original Pokémon anime and it’s safe to say that the newer versions are way worse. What’s your guys’ favorite TV show when you grew up?

#1

I’m 53 now, so this might be before some of your time. WKRP In Cincinnati. Great cast, music and comedic writing that sometimes delved into sensitive topics. It ended too soon, but at least it ended before it got stale.

#2

Favorite TV show was Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Tommy, Billy, Zach, Trini, Jason, and Kimberly(swoon).

#3

I grew up watching the Pokémon anime and the Magic School Bus, like I said in the description.

#4

Golden Girls, Midsomer Murders, Gummi Bears.

#5

My favorite Martian

Patrick Penrose
