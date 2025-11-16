Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Win? (Closed)

What was your biggest “win” that you would like to share?
#1
⚠️TW INCLUDED SELF HARM⚠️
As of this week, I am 2 months self harm free.
#2
Hubby coming through massive heart attack last December and surviving a stroke last week only needing speech therapy because we got him to the hospital super fast. Both times Dr’s said he shouldn’t have survived. 💜💙💚💛
#3
Having four people I consider real friends, and love talking to, when a few months ago I would be having mental breakdowns because I was so danged socially awkward and had so much anxiety I would just die alone and I had almost accepted that actually. Thank you Rose for telling me you thought I was cool and actually talking to me, I can say with 100% certainty that this is all because of that.
#4
Getting adopted at birth. It could have very easily gone another way.
#5
Realizing very recently that I still have a lot of life ahead of me and that there IS a way to make changes and get out of the situation I thought I was going to be stuck in for the rest of my life. My whole outlook has done a 180. And while I am still in a bad situation now, I am hopeful for what is coming next rather than stagnating and waiting for whatever this is to end. This is the first time in over 20 years that i have been excited about my future. I’d say that is a HUGE win.
#6
Biggest win was in 2016 when I eradicated all of my social media accounts. Not hibernation, deletion.
Seeing people I loved and cared about revealing thier true selves for a global audience was more than traumatizing. Being fed a constant negative stream of content from them started changing my opinions of them and that was hard. Also, I don’t care about posting how much fun (or sometimes not) that I’m having in life because the ones who know who truly care are the ones experiencing it all with me.
Good riddance.
#7
My biggest win was loving myself (I know it sounds campy, but it’s true. It made my life so much better. I didn’t realize how much insecurity was weighing me down until I felt it began to be lifted off my back. I set fire to it in my yard and buried the ashes in the core of the earth. I feel much better now.
#8
