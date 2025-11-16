Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing A Guest Did In Your House?

A visit can be wonderful. Or you can’t wait to throw them out. Tell your story about your worst guests.
#1
Had a guest steal $280 from my wallet and over half my pain meds. Caught him with the meds, but never found the money. 6 months later, he tried to come with some friends to a BBQ we were having. Told him to leave immediately and not return. His friends had no idea what he’d done.
#2
Guy had sex with my girlfriend at a party. While I was there. At my house.
#3
Not a guest, but an owner. A little old lady who begged me to come spend time with her in Vero Beach turned out a little different from who I thought she was. When I arrived the first day she had her whole dining room table covered in small items and statues and jewelry, (including a 3 carat diamond ring and some very lovely sapphire earrings) she was going to sell to an antique dealer, who was scheduled to come the following day. Next morning when I stepped out of the shower I found her in my room, my little jewelry case open and spilled over the bed, my wallet out of my purse. She said she wanted to see if there was anything the dealer would like from me too. I asked her to leave while I got dressed, locked the door, packed and left. I spent the day in the library downtown using their internet and found an Airbnb.
#4
Ik this isn’t as serious as the other posts but i hope this belongs here. Around five of my friends were invited to a sleepover. One of them wasn’t even a real friend and we’ll call them “A”. I had to go to the bathroom for a while and while I was gone, “A” decided to gather the rest of my friends and do storytime… with my diary. I caught “A” red-handed and they tried to make up a stupid excuse to why they were reading my diary. I don’t even blame my other friends for not standing up because everyone was scared “A” would lash out at them. Im still pissed at “A” even though this happened a few years ago.
#5
Thanksgiving family dinner, hosted by my cousin and his wife. First time in very many years that her brother’s family was invited. He brought his daughter (early 20 something) who proceeded to get very drunk. When it was time for them to leave, she couldn’t find the car keys. We spent 45 minutes tearing the downstairs apart – moving furniture, looking through trash, ~8 people looking everywhere imaginable. Until she stuck her hand in her pocket and found them where they’d been the whole time. She left, another guest went upstairs to use the bathroom. Comes down asking who puked everywhere – tub, sink, floor, towels, walls, everywhere but the toilet. As you can guess, they were never invited back.
#6
MIL went mental, accused us of stealing from her and threatened to call the police. On Christmas. She attacked my husband, scared the kids…It got so bad, we had to call 911 for help to get her out of our home and away from the kids. Yes, Pandas…she accused us of stealing from her in OUR OWN HOME. Needless to say, that was the last time we had anything to do with her. Haven’t spoken to her since Xmas 2019.
#7
My sister stayed over night at my place. She must have gotten up for a snack in the night because weeks later we found a container of hummus and pita bread stashed under the bed 🤦♀️
#8
my brother contacted me and told me that he had been ill and unable to work so he had lost his job. that meant he didn’t have anywhere to stay. i discussed it with my then husband and we agreed that he could stay with us as we had an extra room. this was a big thing for me as my brother had been a total a*s hat in the past and the fact that his own daughter didn’t want anything to do with him spoke volumns. but, in my mind he was still a human being first and my brother second. so, in he moves. things happened and after about two months i ended up giving him $500 and told him to leave. he had managed to put cigarette burns in the new carpet of the room he used. not just one or two – it looked like the coat of a dalmation. he complained about the food we cooked (we ate a lot of different kinds of cuisines). i had three dogs- a doberman, a boxer, and a border collie. they were all very good dogs though i admit the boxer wasn’t too thrilled with him (something that i paid attention to) but the dobie basically ignored him. then one day he told me that if the doberman ever came after him he would kill her. i told him the day he laid a finger on her would be his last day above ground. and that kind of did it for me. after he left my son, who was in high school at the time. told me that he had been bugging him to have him find someone to sell him some weed. btw, i was law enforcement at the time. he traveled to my mom and told her that i had kicked him out of the house in the middle of the night. once she called i spilled the beans on his behavior. he stayed with her for a very short time until he got his own place. then one day my mom calls to tell me that he had been diagnosed with stomach and brain cancer. i didn’t know whether to believe him so i called his doctor. told him that i didn’t want to violate patient-doctor confidentiality but just needed to know if it was safe for him to live alone. the dr. told me that he should have some kind of caretaker but that is all that he would say. so, in spite of our past, i traveled across country and took care of him until he went into hospice. he asked me why i did it one day. i told him that there were several reasons: 1) i didn’t want mom to come because no mother should have to watch her child die. 2) he was a human being and no one should have to be this sick and die alone or with strangers. 3) that is was the biggest a*****e i had ever met in my life – he was cruel and insensitive and selfish but…he was still my brother. and though i may not like the person that he became after life had chewed on him a bit i still loved the brother that had been my friend and protector when i was a child. i still wish he would have replaced the carpet though.
#9
We had invited our friend to stay with us during her semester break. Unbeknownst to us, she went off her meds. She locked herself in the guest bedroom, and proceeded to peel off all the wallpaper from the walls, and ate it!! She would only come out at night after we had gone to sleep and sneak downstairs to get food from the refrigerator.
#10
1. My sister and brother’s GF went into my bedroom to smoke and started checking everywhere to find some condoms to prove that my fiancé and I were doing it. They didn’t find anything. 2. I was babysitting for a lady in church and her kids proceeded to jump on my sofa, hang-on to my draperies, brake stuff and laughing, make a really big mess while eating and walking (my kids were not allowed to even do that). Neither were invited again.
#11
I was sharing a flat in San Francisco with two friends, one of whom asked his friend to stay with us while he looked for an apartment. His full name, as far as I could tell, was “Bongo Bob,” which should have told me something. I came home from work one afternoon much earlier than usual, and as I walked by the kitchen thought, “How sweet! Bongo Bob is baking something for us!” Except the pound of flour heaped on our kitchen scale was cocaine, which he had been selling from our flat when we were all at work
#12
Helped my brother and sister beat me up.
#13
Someone shat in my bathtub
#14
Park in our driveway.
P.S. I’m only 9. Chill, bro.
#15
My uncle, who is a notorious bungler, I mean there is nothing he can’t get wrong, came to our house for Sunday lunch. He walked in and took a huge two-fingered scoop out of a freshly made trifle.
Except it wasn’t our house. And he scared the wotsits out of the poor old couple that do live there. They thought he was a madman. I mean it was a bit of a scene.
#16
They left a poop so unspeakably large amd vile that it nearly destroyed the toilet.
#17
she wore her outside shoes inside my house, then proceeded to drink my favorite tea without my knowledge.
she is my cousin. 🤦🏼
#18
Some kid was trying to use my collectors items as action figures. AND trying to play with my fidgets that I have FOR MEDICAL USE. she refused to let go of them until I invited her to play mario kart with me.Then she held the controller backwords, didnt bother to press ANYTHING and got uspet when she lost. Then she placed my dogs food in the dogs water bowl.
#19
Ex-bf used my mom’s toothbrush.
#20
So me and my friends were trying not to laugh with a YouTube video in my basement, and we would get shot with a nerf gun if we did. Do the event happened with two friends. Let’s call them Remington and Bouncer. So, Bouncer laughed, and Remington shot him. Although Bouncer said that he shot him in the eye, I disbelieve that. So, out of anger, bouncer threw Remington to the ground and kicked his ribs and stomach. He was on the ground for a couple of minutes. (BTW we were hooligans in our tweens)
#21
My cousin who was visiting my house played rough with my sister’s cat. She had lifelong problems and extreme anxiety after that and we had to surrender her because she refused to use the litter box.
#22
My mom is borderline. She loves attention. The past 6 family dinners, she has started gagging and then ran away to throw up. She doesn’t run to the restroom. She goes to my backyard. Where my dogs go to use the restroom. Not only do we pay for, prepare the food, deal with schedules and attitudes of the family, I now get to also clean up my mom’s puke. The restroom is closer than outside. No matter how many pots of boing water I throw, it never disappears. My dogs always find another spot I miss. It’s not medical and not anxiety.
#23
I picked up our pizza from the Main door. Was away for literally less than 5min and came back to loud crying of my cats. They held one just on his frontlegs, pulled the back-leg of the other one and didn’t let go of it so he fell and couldn’t get away. They got Out kicked immediatly and – I admit brutally. Their excuse: the cats ran over her overnightbag (zoomies) & they didn’t know what to do. =.=#
#24
Insulted me and my mom to our faces over a holiday dinner. Never seen that person again.
#25
Came to my house. Duh
#26
Long time ago in college. Had a kind of sleepover for a whole group of friends. Basically just a bunch of guys, pony-keg of cheap beer and a bunch of sleeping bags so nobody drove drunk. Woke up the next morning and someone took a dump and peed in my potted bamboo. The pot was about 2 feet in diameter and the bamboo almost reached the ceiling. I had it growing since I was a Freshman and this was Senior year. Finally found out who it was and his only excuse was, “I couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time.”
#27
bust down by door and riped it out of its place
#28
We had a house cleaner do a deep clean in our kitchen and they totally rearranged the whole kitchen. After a year I’m like, “Oh, there’s the lid to that dish!” 😄
#29
They visited our home midst the raging pandemic, without even following any precautionary measures. The next we know after they left is my entire family was down with covid.
#30
Had a cousin over and he asked for some food and we gave him some. And when we went to bed this MF purposely woke me up to get food 5 times and he is in his 30’s also he has visited us 5 times
#31
My “friend” was playing in my room with me and she was acting really bossy, and she started to make me mad, so I yelled at her to get out of my room, and she left my room and my dad came upstairs to talk to me, and he realized that she was a brat and that he wasn’t mad at me for telling her to get out of my room. Her and I had a major falling out and we refused to talk to each other and we still don’t talk to each other anymore because of her being a brat.
#32
Hit on my husband. Seriously? Get the F out of my house. With my MIL and babies around. Another time my 12 yr old asking me WHY my Bestie was hugging her daddy crying all over him. We aren’t close anymore. Such a shame.
#33
This person was house sitting while I was out of town and store a lot if sentimental and expensive things from us.
#34
Alright, so this one time, I invited a couple friends over at my house for a birthday party. My aunt gave me a legit golf set, and my friend (let’s call him “x”) decides that it would be funny to just smash the ball INSIDE the house. He ended up breaking the TV, and he had to pay for it. It took him like 5 years to get the money to pay me.
#35
They ate all my food nothing more to rlly say than that….💀Another guest just started beating up my sibling randomly.
#36
Years ago we had relatives that would come to visit other family members uninvited and unannounced. They then proceeded to eat the food, etc. Once my dad went out early to get the newspaper and found them all sitting in their car, waiting for my parents to wake up. Another relative woke up one morning to find they had pitched tents in the front yard.
We had a family reunion once when the topic came up, and almost everyone had a story to tell about the uninvited guests.
A few years ago, their son, now grown, told my sister he was coming to stay with her to visit. My sister is physically challenged and has no room for a guest in her tiny apartment. She freaked out and lived in fear for a week that he would show up, but he never did.
Most of this family has since passed on, and they are now the stuff of legends.
#37
My MIL decided years ago that I am not good enough for her daughter. That is not terribly surprising or novel. However, after my FIL passed away about 3 years ago, we offered her our spare room while she figured her s**t out. She sold her former house, moved in, and proceeded to complain to my wife about everything I did (or did not do) “correctly.” I am now counting the days until she finishes the cabin she is building 2 hours away from us. Bummer!
#38
S**t on my carpet and broke all my chairs. Should probably mention that it’s a very cute big pupper who regrets nothing
#39
Every new house I’ve owned… my ex-MIL ruined something on her first visit. Her intentions were good, but the results were a permanent reminder of her “helping.” House #1: She carried a wet mop from the kitchen to the dining room via the living room, which was carpeted. Bleach water dripped the whole way, leaving unsightly bleach stains on the carpet. We hadn’t even lived in the house a whole week yet. House #2: She dropped a cast iron pan in the farmhouse kitchen porcelain sink and took two good size chunks out of the cream colored porcelain surface… exposing the metal beneath it. We’d been in the house less than a month. Not to mention the fact that she washed my cast iron skillet with soap and water. House #3: She dropped the same cast iron pan on my new stove, chipping the surface paint. Next she placed it on the counter without putting down a trivet first, burning a huge hole in the countertop. When she realized the counter was burning, she picked up the hot pan and dropped it on the kitchen’s ceramic tile, cracking two 18” tiles in the process. It was our first night in the new house.
#40
Took off with my wife of 28 years.
#41
Happens when i was a kid. A friend thought it would be a funny prank, to p**s on all the toiletpaper rolls. His parents paid for them and were totally embarrased.
#42
Kept on jabbering long after my interest and attention span had dissipated, ignoring numerous polite signals and hints that the invitation had expired with them still on the wrong side of the door
#43
Tried to tell me how to parent my kid because she was taking a child development class. She (at like 3 or 4) was actually being really good, but the other kid pushed her to her limit and she got mad. So the person who was letting her small child completely ignore my child’s boundaries tried to give me parenting advice.
#44
My SIL wiped poo all over the bathroom. It was on the towels, walls…everywhere. Later, she overate and vomited on the livingroom carpet. I was pregnant, but still had to clean up
#45
1. Drank all the vodka and filled the bottle with water
2. Angry Christmas morning because they didnt get the shoes they asked for
3. Brought bed bugs in to my house
4. Made a weekend visit in to a 6 month visit, said they had problems with their ticket getting home. Had mail delivered to the house in the first week, which by law you can only evict someone who gets mail at your address and cannot just kick them out.
#46
Had a friend stay with me and one day my cat goes missing while I’m at work. My friend knew it was an indoor cat and was freaking out thinking I’d be so upset. So he goes outside searching for my cat , hours later he actually finds him and brings him inside only for my actual cat to come out of hiding and get into massive fight with random twin cat in house. I came home to cat fur everywhere, my friend in bandages from trying to break up the fight. Maybe not worst thing someone did but so funny anyway .
#47
Ex girlfriend of the brother of my at that time boyfriend invited herself to sleep over. She spent three days on my sofa stoned, in the same clothes, without showering. She had sex with my then boyfriend on said sofa while I was asleep in the bedroom. No door between bedroom and lounge. No idea how I didn’t notice.
#48
Once had a broad-as-daylight kleptomaniac cousin take some of my toys back home. The whole family (including hers) saw it but kept quite because well, she’s a cute little girl and you don’t need those toys anyway, right? My parents (obviously the ones who bought me the toys) didn’t say anything at the time because they didn’t want to offend her family and my grandparents (we lived with them then) but I was downright pissed yet couldn’t say anything because well, parents bought it so them being quiet was agreeing to her taking it.
Fast forward about two years later at another reunion at our house and she tries to take a Transformers action figure that I had just spent a good 120 or so bucks on (big money that my 13-year old self earned at a part-time job just to afford it). Before she could even touch it, I practically yelled “STOP! Leave that alone!” and pretty much scared the whole house into silence. Obviously her family tried to play the “little girl deserves it” card to my parents and grandparents again but this time, parents just said I paid for it and so it’s mine while grandparents just agreed after hearing that. When they tried that same card on me, I flat out repeated “NOPE!” angrily until all they could do was give me and parents dirty looks the whole time they were there. My parents were a little embarrassed (Asian mentality) but I just gave them and my klepto cousin a stone-faced stare until they finally couldn’t look me in the face and she left eventually left empty-handed and on the verge of crying (couldn’t care less at that point).
P.s. The Transformers figure stayed with me for a while until I passed it on to another relative, definitely not her. Eventually lost contact with her when her parents divorced and she went with her mother while her father reconnected with us.
#49
Arrived with a puppy she hadn’t mentioned she was bringing (I was expecting her to only bring 3 not 4) and said puppy ripped up my carpet; refused to cook a meal, tidy up or do anything but sit on her butt and read facebook; used up all the hot water with 45 min showers 4 days running; the 3 dogs I was expecting her to bring were fine EXCEPT she had not brought any food of any description for them and just expected me to feed them at my cost. I ended up suggesting she should leave and she did……
#50
Well here we go… So my mom’s friend’s kids came over and it was their first time and i tried being nice and meeting them but they just stared at me like this :| them my mom “suggested” that we go outside so we did. Then the FIRST THING THEY DO is start RIPPING BRANCHES OFF OF MY FAVORITE TREE that my BROTHER DIRECTED THEM TOO!!!! he said “hey this is _____’s favorite tree” and they go “OkAY” AND START RIPPING THE BRANCHES I USE TO CLIMB IT OFF!!!! so it is a tree that produces sap in the wonter. the only one like that there. so there is a hole on the tree and it’s pretty big. It was most likely once a hollow branch that blew off in a storm or something. So then the SAME BROTHER (i have 3) SHOVES A STICK IN THE HOLE AND SHOUTS “HeY LOok I’M RaPiNG ThE TrEe” and as i’m writing this i am SHAKING WITH PURE RAGE BECAUSE NONE OF TTHEM WERE SORRY AND IM ABOUT TO CRY IRL I SWEAR IT WAS MUCH WORSE THAN ISLT SOUNDS because the whole time i was basically screaming at them to stop and my stepdad comes out and says “ hey stop being mean to the guests ____. like WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K (let’s just call him) JOE (not his real name) THEN HE HAS THE AUDACITY TO COME BACK AND SAY “are we all getting along?” and i am struggling to not scream at him “NO YOU F*****G IDIOT WE ARE NOT GETTING ALONG WHAT DO YOU EVEN THINK IS HAPPENING???” and then the SAME F*****G BROTHER SAYS “_____’s not letting us have fun. AND I HAVE TO GO INSIDE AND LET THEM TEAR UP MY FAVORITE TREE AND APOLOGISE BECAUSE THEY ARE THE F*****G GUESTS. YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND HOW INFURIATING THIS STILL IS!!!! i literally begged my mom to NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EEEVVVEERRR LET THEM COME BACK. and they have not. thank you fpr coming to my emotional ted talk.
#51
UEHEHE, UAHAHA! HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE BLUE OCTOPUS? NO? |It is known| |Half-bread| CHAOS, CHAOS |AEIOUAEIOUAEIOU| HAJWKWVNGCKDB
Follow Us