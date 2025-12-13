25 Things That Will Keep Your Kids Busy So You Can Finally Hear Yourself Think This Christmas Break

This is supposedly the most wonderful and terrifying time of the year. The school gates have slammed shut, the festive spirit is in the air, and the dreaded war cry of “I’m bored” is about to echo through your halls for the next two weeks. Your home is about to become a pressure cooker of pent-up energy, fueled by leftover holiday candy and the sheer force of their will.
The weather outside is a frozen, inhospitable tundra, and the only other option is to surrender your home to an unregulated, multi-day screen-time marathon. But fear not, weary warrior. We are staging an intervention. We have curated a strategic arsenal of boredom-busting, sanity-saving activities that will keep them engaged, entertained, and out of your hair.
#1 A 3D City Play Rug Will Turn Your Floor From A Boring, Flat Surface Into A Bustling, Multi-Dimensional Metropolis Where They Are The Tiny, Tyrannical, And Slightly Clumsy Master
Review: “My mom bought this rug for my daughter for her third birthday. Three years later and it is still her all-time favorite toy. She is a car girl through and through and she plays with this rug for hours each day. The quality is amazing, with raised green spaces and lower roads. She uses regular matchbox/hot wheels style cars with it, wooden buildings, and a collection of road signs.” – globalhoosier
Image source: amazon.com
#2 A Bag Of Christmassy Ballpit Sprinkles Will Turn Your Regular, Boring Ball Pit Into A Festive, Slightly Chaotic, And Deeply Instagrammable Winter Wonderland That You Will Be Finding Under Your Couch Cushions Until June
Review: “I wrote another review on different colored one(pictured) but I absolutely love these for our baby girl! She loves being in the ball pit now and can easily pick them up! They are the perfect weight, size, etc. they are amazing quality and seem to function well!” – Haley Eisenhauer
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Set Up Indoor Winter Olympics With This Super Fun And Inflatable Reindeer Ring Toss
Review: “Oh my gosh, this game is so much fun for kids and adults! Easy to inflate and anyone can play.” – Connie K
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman Is A Holiday Themed Edition Of Your Favorite Family Card Game That Will Get Everyone In The Yule Spirit
Review: “We definitely have bought into the Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza Game and this is so fun! We played it for at least 2 hours before putting it up on our first day!” – Sarah Henderson
Image source: amazon.com
#5 It Is So Cold Outside, The Yeti Decided To Even Come Indoors And Join The Fun! Yeti In My Spaghetti Is Fun For Young And Old On Christmas Day
Review: “Simple game, great for younger kids – but even our 11-year-old enjoyed it. Less agonizing for Mom and Dad to have to play, too, which is a solid selling feature in itself.” – Chris
Image source: amazon.com
#6 There Is No End In Sight To The Fun That You Will Be Having With This Christmas Game Pack That Comes With 12 Amazing Games!
Review: “There were tons of ideas in this box of games. Instructions were clear and items were of great quality which I didn’t expect. Great for kids to adults!” – Kathy P.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Whisk Away Boredom With The Tiny Baking With 20 Delicious Tiny Recipes, A Miniature Cookbook And Baking Set That Lets Kids Get Creative In The Kitchen
Review: “This is so cute and really works! My 10 year old daughter had the best time! We made cupcakes and they were actually really good! Lots of fun recipes included!” – Linz
Image source: amazon.com
#8 The Rocks In Your Backyard Can Now Be Transformed From Boring, Gray Lumps Into A Vibrant And Deeply Artistic Family Of Tiny, Colorful Friends With A Rock Painting Set
Review: “I purchased these for my kids to do a craft with painting on glass and these worked very well. I followed the instructions and they worked great. We have gone on to paint on multiple surfaces including pumpkins and I have had no problems.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com
You are turning into the MacGyver of parenting, assembling a survival kit from a series of seemingly random objects. Each toy is a strategic deployment, a carefully timed distraction designed to redirect the tiny, adorable, and deeply destructive energy tornados that are currently threatening to tear your house apart from the inside. This is tactical. This is brilliant. This is survival.
#9 A Wireless Karaoke Machine Will Give Your Kids The Power To Transform From Regular, Boring Children Into Tiny, Tone-Deaf, And Deeply Confident Rockstars Who Are About To Perform A Three-Hour Concert In Your Living Room
Review: “I use this mainly for monitoring lunch and recess. It grabs the attention quicker of my middle school students. My son also likes to use it for fun. Works great!!” – Aaron Ehnle
Image source: amazon.com, Aaron Ehnle
#10 End Off Your Annual Rewatching Of The Grinch Movie With This Fun Pin The Heart On The Grinch Game
Review: “This was so much fun for our family to play together around Christmas time and then watch the movie together. Easy and fun. We got creative by also doing other spots other than his heart to keep the game going.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Get Signals Crossed This Christmas With The Crossed Signals Game, A Hilarious And Interactive Party Game For Family And Friends
Review: “This game was a hoot. Not only do you look like someone has just put a tray of ice cubes down your shirt while you’re playing it – but age has NOTHING to do with proficiency. And it doesn’t take three days to finish like some board games.” – mariann seyfferth
Image source: amazon.com
Source: adriancsolomon
#12 He Soul-Crushing, Never-Ending Chorus Of “I’m Bored” Can Be Temporarily Silenced By The Strategic, Magnetic, And Deeply Satisfying Click Of The Kollide Magnetic Game
Review: “This game is amazing had a few adult friends over and a time was had. Easy set up, the durable design of the magnets made sure when they hit the floor all was well. I’d definitely recommend this game. Steady hands fun for all ages.” – tina vasquez
Image source: amazon.com, Jill
#13 The Eternal, High-Stakes Question Of “Who Would Win In A Fight, A Chicken Or A Hotdog?” Can Now Be Answered With The Chaotic, Slightly Absurd, And Deeply Hilarious Chicken vs. Hotdog Game
Review: “My kid loves the game. Thinks it’s fun and very easy to play. It’s also reasonably priced. The functionality, design, and pacing of the game are all great as well.” – Mark Showalter
Image source: amazon.com, Wilmer Perez
#14 The Classic, Family-Ruining Fun Of The UNO Card Game Is The One Winter Activity That Will Bring You All Together For A Night Of Laughter, Tears, And The Quiet, Simmering Rage Of A Well-Timed Draw Four Card
Review: “Can’t go wrong with a game of Uno. Purchased this set to keep in the vehicle… the tin case makes it perfect to keep in the center console.” – Elizabeth T.
Image source: amazon.com, Elizabeth T.
#15 A 3D Pen Will Give Them The Power To Literally Draw Their Creations Into Existence, Transforming Them From A Regular, Boring Kid Into An Art Wizzard
Review: “My son loves this 3D doodler pen! It doesn’t get hot so he can touch it and mold the filament however he wants to . You do have to buy extra filament because they are short and don’t last very long so you have to add another, but that isn’t really a problem . Besides that, it works great and he loves creating different things with it!” – Valerie Chambliss
Image source: amazon.com, jeff
#16 The Collective, Terrified Gasp Of Every Fragile Item In Your House Will Now Be A Permanent Soundtrack To Your Winter Thanks To The Hover Soccer Light-Up Ball
Review: “Great fun to play with! Had to take it a part to reglue a piece of plastic, my kids probably were a bit rough with it. Otherwise works as advertised!” – Pich75
Image source: amazon.com, Pich75
The true currency of winter break isn’t money; it’s minutes of glorious, uninterrupted silence. The absence of the soul-crushing whine of “I’m booooored.” The sweet, sweet sound of not hearing your own name being called for the seventeenth time in three minutes. Every single one of these items is a precious, time-buying commodity. You’re not just acquiring more clutter; you’re purchasing tiny, fleeting moments of peace on earth. And isn’t that what the holidays are really all about?
#17 That One Lamp You Really, Really Like Can Stop Being An Unwilling Target For Random Flying Objects Now That They Have A Cornhole Set To Aim At
Review: “If your family enjoys a good game of cornhole, this is a great set! We got immediate use out of it. It was easy to store, with a nice carrying case, and solid quality. I have no doubt it will see a ton of use for our family!” – the_curiousgeorges
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#18 A National Geographic Gross Science Kit Will Allow Them To Explore The Disgusting, Fascinating, And Slightly Smelly World Of Science In A Way That Is Both Educational And Deeply Satisfying To Their Inner Weirdo
Review: “Very nice packing. A piece of cardboard was even placed on the top of the parcel to protect the box inside when it’s cut open. Frankly I just opened it for checking. The content seems good! 2 instruction guides are included. I shook the sachets and confirmed the chemical inside is fresh and powdery.” – Lettice Koo
Image source: amazon.com, Lettice Koo
#19 A Shape Shifting Box Is A Glorious, Multi-Dimensional Fidget Toy That Will Make Them Feel Less Like A Bored, Restless Kid And More Like A Mysterious, Cube-Solving Genius From The Future
Review: “Awesome. Fun for older kids and adults easy to take and play with. Made of sturdy material.” – Sharon Mahoney
Image source: amazon.com, Sydney
#20 A Dinosaur World Racetrack Will Turn Your Living Room From A Regular, Boring Space Into A Prehistoric, High-Octane Raceway Where The Only Thing More Dangerous Than The Hairpin Turns Are The Tiny, Plastic Dinosaurs
Review: “Such a fun, cute toy for Dino loving kiddos! Despite not coming with instructions the set up is very self explanatory and didn’t take long at all.” – Brooklyn Mills
Image source: amazon.com, Brooklyn Mills
#21 A 360 Flip Rc Car Is The One Toy That Will Gleefully Defy The Laws Of Physics, Gravity, And Your Homeowners’ Association’s Noise Ordinance, All At The Same Time
Review: “Opened it today! Works great! Charged & ready to go. Battery lasted as expected but second was charged & ready when my kiddo wanted to keep using the car! Very durable & fun! Even my big kids are loving it! Worth the cost!.” – alyssa
Image source: amazon.com, Hanna Boddy
#22 Cover The Table In Creativity With The Giant Coloring Tablecloth, A Fun Way To Keep Little Hands Busy While The Christmas Ham Cooks
Review: “This was a worthwhile purchase. The paper was thick enough to hold up for the event (and Save to use again next year, since it wasn’t all filled in when we were done) and crayons worked well on it. The lines of the artwork are crisp. Price is good. All around, thumbs up!” – J S
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Slide Into Fun While Its Frosty Outside With The Cardboard Indoor Slide, A Playful And Compact Way To Bring The Excitement Of Outdoor Play Indoors
Review: “The kids love it. I buy them a new one at Christmas and it lasts the year. Easy to fold and I store it between my washer and dryer or behind the couch when not in use. Great for small apartments and indoor play.” – DD
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Playfoam Is The Perfect Sensory Activity For Tiny Hands And This Set Even Comes With Some Adorable Pets
Review: “These are amazing for creative sensory play! I love that the foam is non-toxic and that it doesn’t stick to everything. My kids have left it out numerous times and it never, ever dries out. And the little pet pals are just the cutest. The kids were so excited to see which ones they got and literally spent hours playing with them and the foam. These would be perfect for stocking stuffers!” – NYMommy
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Hatch A Holiday Friend With The Tamagotchi Pix, A Digital Pet To Care For And Play With While It’s Freezing Outiside
Review: “Like my other Tamagotchi Pix. This product is built sturdy and I haven’t had any problems so far. I love this product. It’s so cute and well made. For a device with movable features such as the camera shutter button I think it is very sturdy and has the potential to be around for many years.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com
