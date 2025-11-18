“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!”:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

by

Crafting can be a great hobby: making something with your hands is a great source of pride for many people. The arts and crafts market is a testament to how popular DIY hobbies are. In 2021, online sales for art and craft supplies, for example, were over $15.7 billion.

Sadly, not all crafting ideas result in something stunning every single time. As a casual knitter, I admit I have made some atrocious socks and even gifted them to friends for Christmas. My only hope is that they never shared them on the “That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!” Facebook group. And if they did, well… let’s look for them here!

#1

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Jacq Wolfe

#2

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#3

OK shame away, I spent a lot of hours making my wedding bouquet, I have to say I was rather proud of my efforts, what do you think?.

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Penny Farr

#4

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: corietjohnson

#5

During Covid lockdowns I saw something online about sending a family friend a “hug”. It was made out of card like a mini strip of paper with hands cut out the ends and it was a bit basic.
I decided I can sew (kinda!) and I can upscale this to make a “hug” out of fabric that was based on my own hands and arm span for hug length.
Gave it to my parents. Think I also gave them nightmares

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Nikki Clarke-Chapman

#6

This is from about 7 years ago. A friend got me the kit as a fun pick-me-up, and I unintentionally made horrors with it

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Christina Leigh

#7

I wish I would have known about this before I got rid of most of our stuffed animals.

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Suzanne Castle

#8

I was pretty excited about this awful chicken I made. I tried the Poppy the chicken pattern. My husband calls it Poopy the chicken, Poppy’s uglier cousin

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Cici Jay

#9

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Lisa Hall

#10

I volunteer at a thrift shop and I kept this doll head and some cords from a damaged gift bag and made this abomination.
My mom hates it.

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Jade D. Rail

#11

‘Used a broken Smart TV to replace the glass top of my patio set.’

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#12

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#13

Back away from the needles, honey

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Lisa Hall

#14

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#15

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: lly Dawn Willcox

#16

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Stefanie Goldstein

#17

WHY?

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Kelly Florida

#18

This woman is asking $160 for her “creations” since she uses seashells and semi-precious stones.
I feel like this could be done by a 7 years old. Mind you, she did social studies in Uni, but failed to impress her teachers so she decided to devote her self to her “passion”, painting.

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#19

$80 dollars… and you can see what looks like hot glue all over it.

Underselling yourself.

What in the fuck lol
I think we may be overselling the audacity.

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#20

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Kate Kate

#21

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Jade D. Rail

#22

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Lisa Hall

#23

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Sarah Jordan

#24

Genuinely just saw this on FB marketplace

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: atasha Pope

#25

“Meat Ball” earrings or what?

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Iona Muñiz

#26

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Sue Fryer-Black

#27

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Molly Spink

#28

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Lisa Hall

#29

It’s definitely better than I could do but.. yikess

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

#30

Found on Etsy

“That&#8217;s It, I&#8217;m Craft Shaming!&#8221;:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Image source: Anonymous participant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amazing Portraits “Painted” With Wool
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photograph Portraits Of New Yorkers And Use Them As References For My Colored Pencil And Pastel Drawings (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“I Thought Her Lips Were Gonna Be Ripped Off”: 8 Y.O.’s Prank On Her Bully Takes Unexpected Turn
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Look, I Have A Meme To Show You”: 50 Funny Memes To Send To Your Friends
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Woman Quits Helping When Roommate Won’t Calm Down For 1.5 Hours And Asks Her To Leave The Room, Results In The Silent Treatment
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Elephant Just Killed Big Game Hunter During His Hunt In Africa
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.