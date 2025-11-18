“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!”:30 Horrendous DIY Projects That Got Shamed In This Online Group

Crafting can be a great hobby: making something with your hands is a great source of pride for many people. The arts and crafts market is a testament to how popular DIY hobbies are. In 2021, online sales for art and craft supplies, for example, were over $15.7 billion.
Sadly, not all crafting ideas result in something stunning every single time. As a casual knitter, I admit I have made some atrocious socks and even gifted them to friends for Christmas. My only hope is that they never shared them on the “That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming!” Facebook group. And if they did, well… let’s look for them here!
#1
Image source: Jacq Wolfe
#2
Image source: Anonymous participant
#3
OK shame away, I spent a lot of hours making my wedding bouquet, I have to say I was rather proud of my efforts, what do you think?.
Image source: Penny Farr
#4
Image source: corietjohnson
#5
During Covid lockdowns I saw something online about sending a family friend a “hug”. It was made out of card like a mini strip of paper with hands cut out the ends and it was a bit basic.
I decided I can sew (kinda!) and I can upscale this to make a “hug” out of fabric that was based on my own hands and arm span for hug length.
Gave it to my parents. Think I also gave them nightmares
Image source: Nikki Clarke-Chapman
#6
This is from about 7 years ago. A friend got me the kit as a fun pick-me-up, and I unintentionally made horrors with it
Image source: Christina Leigh
#7
I wish I would have known about this before I got rid of most of our stuffed animals.
Image source: Suzanne Castle
#8
I was pretty excited about this awful chicken I made. I tried the Poppy the chicken pattern. My husband calls it Poopy the chicken, Poppy’s uglier cousin
Image source: Cici Jay
#9
Image source: Lisa Hall
#10
I volunteer at a thrift shop and I kept this doll head and some cords from a damaged gift bag and made this abomination.
My mom hates it.
Image source: Jade D. Rail
#11
‘Used a broken Smart TV to replace the glass top of my patio set.’
Image source: Anonymous participant
#12
Image source: Anonymous participant
#13
Back away from the needles, honey
Image source: Lisa Hall
#14
Image source: Anonymous participant
#15
Image source: lly Dawn Willcox
#16
Image source: Stefanie Goldstein
#17
WHY?
Image source: Kelly Florida
#18
This woman is asking $160 for her “creations” since she uses seashells and semi-precious stones.
I feel like this could be done by a 7 years old. Mind you, she did social studies in Uni, but failed to impress her teachers so she decided to devote her self to her “passion”, painting.
Image source: Anonymous participant
#19
$80 dollars… and you can see what looks like hot glue all over it.
Underselling yourself.
What in the fuck lol
I think we may be overselling the audacity.
Image source: Anonymous participant
#20
Image source: Kate Kate
#21
Image source: Jade D. Rail
#22
Image source: Lisa Hall
#23
Image source: Sarah Jordan
#24
Genuinely just saw this on FB marketplace
Image source: atasha Pope
#25
“Meat Ball” earrings or what?
Image source: Iona Muñiz
#26
Image source: Sue Fryer-Black
#27
Image source: Molly Spink
#28
Image source: Lisa Hall
#29
It’s definitely better than I could do but.. yikess
Image source: Anonymous participant
#30
Found on Etsy
Image source: Anonymous participant
Follow Us