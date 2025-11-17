Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Pets Playing In The Water (Closed)

I would like to see your pets having fun in the water!
#1 Turns Out My Disabled Dog Stilgar Loves The Beach!! (Distemper Survivor With Myoclonus)
#2 Why Chase A Stick When You Can Chase A Tree!
#3 Took My Beautiful Girl For Some Creek Bed Medicine In Her Last Couple Of Months
#4 Lucky At Summer Camp!
#5 Finny Has His Own Floatie
#6 Gotta Share One More! Here’s Stilgar At The Beach Getting “Wiped Out” By An Unexpectedly Big Wave (He Was Okay!) He Is A Total Beach Bum, Perfect For Southern California!
#7 My Pony Looooves The Water
#8 Ginger, 11
#9 Big Brother Showing Little Sister How To Get Wet But Keep Your Floofy Tail Dry
#10 Pupper In The Pond :)
#11 Maybe He Thinks He’s Like Jesus So He Can Walk On Water :)
#12 Puppers Day Off
#13 Laka Is Terrified Of Water. I Have To Carry Her Over Puddles Sometimes So Here Is Her In The Shower
#14 My Dog
#15 Spin Dry!
#16 Oakley, Months
#17 Bubble Waiting For Me To Turn On The Tap! He Loved The Sink
#18 Sushi Ist Not A Big Swimmer. But Enjoys To Cool Down In Shallow Waters On A Hot Day
#19 Before And After
#20 Looking For Them Crabs
#21 Binx Enjoying Her Bath. This Counts, Right?
#22 My Dog Thinks She’s An Otter! Here’s After She’s Gone Crazy In The Water For An Hour!
#23 Summer Time
#24 Pool Party!!
#25 Any Water Will Do!
#26 Leia Loving The Breeze On Lake Windermere
#27 My Cat Hates Water. Thats All You Need To Know
#28 Oakley, Months
#29 Grae’son At Elk City Lake, August 2020
#30 My Dog Cooling Off
#31 Don’t Worry, That’s Not A Water Dragon Approaching My Dog
#32 Swimming
#33 After This, They Ran Into The House Right Onto My Bed. Mud. More Mud
