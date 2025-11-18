Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Physical Discomfort You’ve Ever Felt?

Have you ever been really, really sick and felt nauseous all day? Have you ever had chicken pox and just needed to scratch it? Have you ever felt confined to a cast or sling and just wanted to be free? When have you been the most physically uncomfortable?
So, I’m on vacation at Glen Lake (Michigan) right now, and I’ve been swimming in shallow water. I got water-itch (also known as Swimmer’s Itch), and I got it BAD. I seriously felt like my legs were being bitten by ten tons of mosquitoes over and over again, only worse! And I could not scratch, because that only made it worse! I tried so many different creams, and none of them worked. Eventually, I just hopped in the shower and scrubbed myself and cried until it stopped. I’ve had it before, but NEVER this bad. And now, the next day, there are SO MANY LITTLE BUMPS on my legs that it looks like I had a run-in with a Hornet’s Nest! They’re not itchy anymore, which is good. But I was SO ITCHY! I hated it. NEVER AGAIN.
For anyone who’s wondering, Water-itch is a type of parasite found in shallow water that burrows into your skin and makes you itch. Your immune system kills the parasites before anything bad can happen, but you will itch really bad. Rubbing your legs with a towel thoroughly after stepping out of water can help to prevent it.
Easy. When I tried to birth my daughter
Three sprained ribs and a two-week long deep hard cough at the same time.
And one time I got “it” stuck in my pants’ zipper. Not as bad as in “There’s Something About Mary”, but close…
I had a giant cell tumor on my left distal femor. 1st time: Doctor thought it was bursitis and injected a steroid solution into the knee and squeezed it hard. It hurt so badly I almost fainted. 2nd time: when I broke the bone where the tumor was. Jagged shards of broken bone grinding into the muscle meat…
Eye surgery
Not as bad as some of the ones here but still.
When I stood on a nail during our remembrance parade. I had to carry our scout groups flag right at the front of the procession and I stood on a nail. I had to wait 3 hours before I could get it out.
(Don’t worry. It went into my shoe and only the point came though so not a lot of blood)
I’ve been through childbirth, but the one thing I hope to never experience again is getting an IV multiple times and having that big a*s needle being dragged around in my hand because the nurse can’t get the vein. All with no anesthesia because the province doesn’t want to pay for that anymore.
I got a hiatus hernia at precisely the date of a national holiday. Started as a stomachache but turned unbearable in less than an hour. Hernia was cutting off blood flow from the large intestine.
Fortunately, I got send to a top surgeon, friend of my father’s. Unfortunately the ambulance never arrived because of the holiday and his hospital was all the way across the city. I had to take an uber to the hospital in heavy traffic and rain, crossing Mexico City from end to end. It took almost two hours during which I passed out from pain several times.
Worst pain of my life, by far.
When I thought I had period pain, but it was 10x worse than normal. Ended up in hospital because it just kept getting worse. They thought it could be appendicitis or kidney stones but it turned out to be an ovarian cyst that I had to get surgery to remove, and a twisted ovary. It took about 12hours and about 4 doses of different meds to lessen the pain while I waited for surgery!
Oh easy. Being very pregnant in summer.
Broken collar bone. I’ve given birth twice with epidural, and the broken collar bone was way worse. It didn’t help that they gave me low grade pain meds😫
Sciatica in my left leg. It actually got to the point where I would rather have had my leg amputated. It took 3 years for the doctors to agree to a discectomy operation.
