Hey Pandas, Whats Your “Obscure” Sport Of Choice?

It can be something you participate in or something you just enjoy watching! It doesn’t have to be obscure everywhere, just a bit less common in your area! 🖤
#1
I do Highland Games! Basically throwing s**t in a kilt! Yes, this includes the caber which is a giant tree that you run with and then try to flip over from your hands. Im 14 which is the most strange part for most people. 🖤
#2
Fencing.
#3
Marble racing on Youtube is hilarious
#4
Mountain biking, is that obscure? Hurtling down hills trying to avoid trees and (mostly during the summer) getting stung by nettles and thorns
#5
Pool (also called billiards)
#6
Goalbal. It’s a blind sport where you have two teams of three. There is the left, center, and right players. (Sorry not really sure what the official name for those roles are.) All act as goalkeeper. There is this ball that has bells in it that usually the center person rolls and they will say, “Ball in play.” The object of the game is to not let the ball go into the goal, almost like soccer except you can use your hands and you normally are sitting on the floor, or if you’re really brave, you can stand.
I also like to play beeper baseball which is basically baseball but the bases beep and the ball (also beeps) is on a t–ball stand thing.
I am visually impaired/blind so I really enjoy playing those games. But I can’t play them very often because I go this camp for the blind at least three times a year and that is when I can play them.
#7
Jugger
A Mixed-gender team sport where you can hit your opponant with a big Q-Tip while trying to score a goal.
#8
Hurling!
Not so much since I moved to England, and not really “obscure” in Ireland, but to the rest of the world…
#9
Croquet. I love this game and would love to see it on ESPN Ocho Network. I’m tired of marble racing and Dodgeball hogging all good time slots.
#10
Sepak takraw. Well, this sport is not actually obscure in SEA; just not well known in the rest of the world. The acrobatic movement is outstanding. One can almost think that these movements as nearly impossible to execute.
Here are some YouTube videos on sepak takraw:
Spiking actions
https://youtu.be/tCiT7Ba5OdM
A game between Thailand and Malaysia, two giants in this sport
https://youtu.be/0hw8wKlszPQ
#11
Hang Gliding. Started in 1998. Four hundred and 14 flights later I stopped flying in 2003.
#12
Gardening. It’s our second season with our own garden. I was never into sports but I love tending to the garden. I discovered I can sweat so much it’s running down my nose and can be so tired I would contemplate if it’s easier to sleep standing where I am or drag myself until I find a couch. I enjoy every minute.
#13
Ive never tried it as i think i think its only in the south of England but cheese rolling looks so much fun id love to try 😂 its basically just rolling a wheel of cheese down a hill and everyone runs after it trying to catch it
#14
Rock climbing!
It’s really fun, my favorite type is speed climbing :)
#15
winter/ color guard. It is a preforming arts where you learn a routine which has flag and (fake) Eifel tosses and moves. You also get to make it of friends while doing it
#16
I’m a massive Roller Derby fan!! If you’ve never been, find your local team and check it out!! Every single person that I’ve dragged to a match wants to go again and again.
#17
Pairs skating.
#18
In the midst southern area of Kentucky, I really with proper grammar, and without a big southern accent. Plus I am not a “southern gal” like most people. I’ve never even owned a pair of cowboy boots! And where I live, that’s pretty weird!
Oh, and I’m in 9ty grade, and I don’t swear while everybody else does
Follow Us