Hey Pandas, What Was The Moment When Your Life Flashed Before Your Eyes? (Closed)

Explain the day you almost died.
#1
The first time I almost died, I was jumping on my neighbors trampoline and there were doing other neighborhood kids there too. I was jumping with one of my friends who was in hs (I was like 7-8 at the time) and he decided to bounce me as high as he could which resulted in me backflipping wildly of the trampoline. I’m lucky I landed on my back instead of my neck or something. I only ended up passed out for a couple min.
The second time, I was riding my bike with a friend and we were going over a ramp. She was significantly younger than me, and for some reason stopped soon after going off the ramp. I didn’t see her until I had gone off the ramp(there was a big pine in the way) and crashed. I went flying over the handlebars into the culdesac. It was pretty bad, I got a lot of bad scrapes, a fractured arm and a concussion
#2
One time my brothers and i were eating chicken wings and i bit into one and the skin got stuck at the back of my throat luckely i was able to get it out it happened again a month later with mochi
#3
Once while I was a kid was eating ice for some reason and it somehow slipped into the back of my throat.I still remember the look on my parents eyes and my flailing trying to signal I was choking.
#4
Well, several times, hm…
1st one, when I was three, I almost drowned in a duck pond because why not?
Next few times were from almost drowning in pools, from yknow, slipping.
When I was 8, I broke my arm because I tried to do a backbend into a walkover, and I threw myself too hard. If my arm didn’t break and spring me back onto my feet, if it slipped and I kept falling, I could’ve broken my neck.
Hm… oh, yeah. Should I say trigger warning for this? I suppose.
I once stood on this wall of concrete blocks in my grandpas large backyard, and the wall overlooked a hill, so it was slightly high up but not so much. I could jump down and feel slightly sore from the landing. Anyway, I considered just tilting off the wall to kill myself, but figured I’d just be seriously injured and it would be way more painful than need be. So I didn’t. But it was oddly tempting.
One more! A few times, I’ve almost suffocated. One being from my sister getting excited and sitting on my face with a pillow on my head, and another time being me getting stuck in an inflated bouncy house. You know the ones with appendages, like a slide? I slipped between the crack in between the slide and bouncy house, and was stuck with very little air T^T
Follow Us