50 Of The Most Hilarious Fails Following “An Attempt Being Made” (Best Of All Time)

There’s nothing wrong with failing—it’s one of the best ways to learn and grow. But let’s be honest, some mishaps are just plain hilarious. And with the internet always watching, if your slip-up makes it online, there’s a good chance it’s already landed on the subreddit ‘There Was An Attempt.’

Don’t worry, though—these things tend to blow over quickly.

Well, except for today, because we’ve put together a compilation of the best posts we’ve ever featured from this community. Enjoy!

#1 To Insult Women

Image source: MoroselyBrowse446

#2 To Give The Worst Land

“In 1913, Sarah Rector, a 10-year-old black girl received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was soon discovered there & she became the country’s first black millionaire.”

Image source: RodyBlano

#3 To Make Speaking 2 Languages Sophisticated

Image source: reddit.com

#4 To Ask Informed Questions

Image source: BruceInc

#5 To Give Motivation

Image source: iushdulal

#6 To Make A Funny Boomer Post LOL

Image source: El_Vali-de_Michoacan

#7 To “Help The World Become A Better Place”

Image source: chikitty87

#8 To Trick The Allied Forces

“During WW2, the Germans built a fake wooden airfield with wooden aircraft, vehicles, and hangars in order to trick the Allies. The RAF, having known of the secret project for months, patiently waited for them to finish and then dropped a single fake wooden bomb on it”

Image source: DrugInducedBeard

#9 To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes

Image source: cyrobite-

#10 To Complain About A Child Selling Hot Dogs

Image source: TheRealNah

#11 An Attempt Was Made To Listen To A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Image source: Bawonga

#12 To Get Drinks

Image source: kleo_patraa

#13 To Be A Smart Cop

Image source: Sweaty-Bandicoot3289

#14 To Be An Animal Activist

Image source: Kdial2002

#15 To Cancel Alcohol

Image source: therizinosaurs

#16 To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition

Image source: cyrobite-

#17 To Start Cat Racing

Image source: reddit.com

#18 To Make This Student Think Before They Ink

Image source: MrStepSisterFister69

#19 To Say Jesus Didn’t Use Pronouns

Image source: TXVERAS

#20 To Sound Literate

Image source: reddit.com

#21 To Comfort A Foster Kitty By A Deaf And Partially Blind Pup

Image source: tyw7

#22 To Look Dangerous

Image source: reddit.com

#23 To Secretly Use Grindr

Image source: TXVERAS

#24 To Prevent The Homeless From Sleeping Here

Image source: reddit.com

#25 To Give The Dog A Pool

Image source: NickWrightData

#26 To Clean Up After Himself

Image source: reddit.com

#27 To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker

Image source: Quiet-Luck

#28 To Fire A Cat

Image source: cloudtdaz

#29 To Scare Your Boyfriend

Image source: i-shot-the-sheriff

#30 To Build A Cool Looking Electric Truck

Image source: Eugene0185

#31 To Help

Image source: THE_VOLK87

#32 To Sleep Peacefully

Image source: faelapis

#33 To Eat A Muffin

Image source: psychocalcifer

#34 To Say Hello To A Ghost

Image source: SketchesbyBoze

#35 …to Photograph Birds

Image source: reddit.com

#36 To Scare Away A Prankster

Image source: Koochiman

#37 To Stop A Vegan

Image source: chiefrish

#38 To Be Responsible And Uber Home

Image source: flyoverthemooon

#39 To Collect Rent On A House You Live In For Free

Image source: ClapBackBetty

#40 To Relax A Bit More

Image source: verbaltastic

#41 To Understand Depression

Image source: RelatablePanic

#42 To Act Like You Belong

Image source: Sunlight_Sword

#43 To Discipline A Non-Employee

Image source: BirdRespecter

#44 A Dollar A Day

Image source: TXVERAS

#45 To Make Things Complicated

Image source: Go_ask_quan

#46 I Tried

Image source: messydepressy6

#47 A For Effort, Kiddo

Image source: MightyBooshX, heart.tumblr.com

#48 To Prove Your BF Is Cheating

Image source: NC_liv3

#49 To Relate To A Girl’s Photo

Image source: Trumps_Cum_Dumpster

#50 To Build A Nest

Image source: L00k_Again, x.com

