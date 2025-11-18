50 Of The Most Hilarious Fails Following “An Attempt Being Made” (Best Of All Time)

There’s nothing wrong with failing—it’s one of the best ways to learn and grow. But let’s be honest, some mishaps are just plain hilarious. And with the internet always watching, if your slip-up makes it online, there’s a good chance it’s already landed on the subreddit ‘There Was An Attempt.’
Don’t worry, though—these things tend to blow over quickly.
Well, except for today, because we’ve put together a compilation of the best posts we’ve ever featured from this community. Enjoy!
#1 To Insult Women
Image source: MoroselyBrowse446
#2 To Give The Worst Land
“In 1913, Sarah Rector, a 10-year-old black girl received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was soon discovered there & she became the country’s first black millionaire.”
Image source: RodyBlano
#3 To Make Speaking 2 Languages Sophisticated
Image source: reddit.com
#4 To Ask Informed Questions
Image source: BruceInc
#5 To Give Motivation
Image source: iushdulal
#6 To Make A Funny Boomer Post LOL
Image source: El_Vali-de_Michoacan
#7 To “Help The World Become A Better Place”
Image source: chikitty87
#8 To Trick The Allied Forces
“During WW2, the Germans built a fake wooden airfield with wooden aircraft, vehicles, and hangars in order to trick the Allies. The RAF, having known of the secret project for months, patiently waited for them to finish and then dropped a single fake wooden bomb on it”
Image source: DrugInducedBeard
#9 To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes
Image source: cyrobite-
#10 To Complain About A Child Selling Hot Dogs
Image source: TheRealNah
#11 An Attempt Was Made To Listen To A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Image source: Bawonga
#12 To Get Drinks
Image source: kleo_patraa
#13 To Be A Smart Cop
Image source: Sweaty-Bandicoot3289
#14 To Be An Animal Activist
Image source: Kdial2002
#15 To Cancel Alcohol
Image source: therizinosaurs
#16 To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition
Image source: cyrobite-
#17 To Start Cat Racing
Image source: reddit.com
#18 To Make This Student Think Before They Ink
Image source: MrStepSisterFister69
#19 To Say Jesus Didn’t Use Pronouns
Image source: TXVERAS
#20 To Sound Literate
Image source: reddit.com
#21 To Comfort A Foster Kitty By A Deaf And Partially Blind Pup
Image source: tyw7
#22 To Look Dangerous
Image source: reddit.com
#23 To Secretly Use Grindr
Image source: TXVERAS
#24 To Prevent The Homeless From Sleeping Here
Image source: reddit.com
#25 To Give The Dog A Pool
Image source: NickWrightData
#26 To Clean Up After Himself
Image source: reddit.com
#27 To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker
Image source: Quiet-Luck
#28 To Fire A Cat
Image source: cloudtdaz
#29 To Scare Your Boyfriend
Image source: i-shot-the-sheriff
#30 To Build A Cool Looking Electric Truck
Image source: Eugene0185
#31 To Help
Image source: THE_VOLK87
#32 To Sleep Peacefully
Image source: faelapis
#33 To Eat A Muffin
Image source: psychocalcifer
#34 To Say Hello To A Ghost
Image source: SketchesbyBoze
#35 …to Photograph Birds
Image source: reddit.com
#36 To Scare Away A Prankster
Image source: Koochiman
#37 To Stop A Vegan
Image source: chiefrish
#38 To Be Responsible And Uber Home
Image source: flyoverthemooon
#39 To Collect Rent On A House You Live In For Free
Image source: ClapBackBetty
#40 To Relax A Bit More
Image source: verbaltastic
#41 To Understand Depression
Image source: RelatablePanic
#42 To Act Like You Belong
Image source: Sunlight_Sword
#43 To Discipline A Non-Employee
Image source: BirdRespecter
#44 A Dollar A Day
Image source: TXVERAS
#45 To Make Things Complicated
Image source: Go_ask_quan
#46 I Tried
Image source: messydepressy6
#47 A For Effort, Kiddo
Image source: MightyBooshX, heart.tumblr.com
#48 To Prove Your BF Is Cheating
Image source: NC_liv3
#49 To Relate To A Girl’s Photo
Image source: Trumps_Cum_Dumpster
#50 To Build A Nest
Image source: L00k_Again, x.com
Follow Us