Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing You’ve Heard Someone Say? (Closed)

We’ve all had our ups and downs in life, we’ve all embarrassed ourselves in unimaginable ways, and we’ve all said dumb things we wish we could take back. But sometimes people don’t realize what they’re saying is incorrect (and even worse—when they decide to shut out everyone else’s opinion and pretend they’re the smartest person in the world) and they can end up spreading misinformation everywhere.
So, pandas, what is the dumbest thing you’ve heard someone say?
#1
I had a friend in high school who didn’t know the difference between the words “are” and “our”. It drove me NUTS lol
#2
“How come Star Wars takes place in space but they never have a 0 gravity scene?”
A local dumb a$$
#3
One time me and my friend and I went to get donuts. We both happen to be Filipino, so we are not white. We were in line and this white lady cut in front of us. My friend told her she just cut us and we were in line before her, and she said, “But you two aren’t white, I think it’s pretty obvious.” Me and my friend couldn’t believe it. The cashier noticed and scolded the lady. The lady ended up leaving without a donut.
#4
When I was at school a couple of years ago, I asked my friend to spell Orange. She said “Which One?”
#5
“Trump isn’t racist” or “Gays don’t go to heaven.” Excuse me, but Jesus “loves all.”
#6
Someone said that there are no stupid people. She was a very positive person, and I understand the gesture, but there are millions of stupid people. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re useless, or bad, or whatever.
