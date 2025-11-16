Hey Pandas, What Was That One Time When Someone Tried To Insult You But It Backfired? (Closed)

I want to hear stories of when people tried to put you down but ended up embarrassing themselves.
#1
A bully and his friends crowded around me and he tried to insult me by calling me gay. He and his friends snickered like they got me. I said, “Damn, how’d you know?” He stopped laughing and asked if I was really gay, like he had a hard time believing it. .He didn’t want to embarrass himself in front of his friends.
“Why don’t you kiss me? If I enjoy it, you’ll have your answer..” His face turned red and his friends laughed at him. He ended up embarrassing himself Of course, I would’ve never kissed a creep like him, but his reaction great…
#2
I’m a big woman, alot bigger over 10years ago. I was at a bar and this gross man was talking to me, trying to hit on me. He was insistent and I was not interested at all! He eventually walks away. I go outside to smoke a cigarette, and the guy from the bar walks out. He glares at me, and starts talking to a couple of guys outside. They’re glancing at me and snickering, I was uncomfortable so I put out my cigarette and walk past them to go back inside and I hear ‘fat b***h’ followed by laughter. I turn around and say ‘excuse me what did you just say?’ the guy that was flirting with me earlier looks at me and says ‘I said you’re a fat b***h!’ The guys laugh and I’m fuming now. I said ‘why the change of heart?’ He looks at me says ‘huh?’ I say ‘in the bar you were hitting on me. Why make fun of the fat b***h you were trying to f**k.’ He looks a bit embarrassed and I continue saying ‘so you think because I’m fat that I’ll sleep with anyone that offers. But what does it say about you that this fat b***h doesn’t want to f**k you. You are f**king disgusting and I would NEVER even touch you!’ I give them the finger and start to walk off. This guy is now red in the face, and the other guys laugh and saying something along the lines of’ oh damn! Burn! She told you!’ the guy hitting on me is telling me’ f**k you’ and some other b******t while the other two were making fun of him. That’s not the first time something like that has happened. When you’re bigger, some people think that you are insecure and willing to sleep with anyone that offers because you’re desperate. 🙄
#3
i would burn u but my mom said im not aloud to burn trash
#4
“Go to h3ll!”
“ ‘aight would you like a reservation aswell?”
#5
Some mean girl comes up and starts telling me I look like trash then I say “Oh, sorry. I’m not your mirror.” Everyone else starts laughing and she’s beet red. I kept using the same insult for years and it works every time.
#6
“yOu’Re AuTiStIc” “you’re right I am! I have Aspergers! It’s part on the spectrum in the high functioning area. Meaning I can act just like you and do normal things, I just act a little weird and honestly more people love that then not. Sorry you don’t” while saying this I watched as their smirk changed to guilt. Ahhh, it’s great
#7
Sister:You look like a pig who just came out of mud!
Me:You are not lookin’ at a mirror! B***h!
#8
This is perfect for me because you literally cannot insult me, well you can try, but not get the result you wanted. I have always been a person who is honest about my faults, my nose has always been “too big” even for me. Insults do not bother me at all because I guess I have never cared what other people think of me. I am intelligent, strong, good looking (by my standards), and kind to others. If someone tries to insult me, which has been a rare occasion, I usually laugh and agree with whatever it was based on. I’m happy to be me, with all my faults!!
#9
I’ve had politically extreme people make ignorant and inaccurate remarks about me or my country, spitting hate and vitriol irrationally, and just delete everything after I quietly corrected them. Deeply satisfying
#10
My entire history on bored panda.
Follow Us