Hey Pandas, What Was A Time You Got Punished When You Shouldn’t Have? (Closed)

I just want to know.
#1
Any group punishment ever. Like, I wasn’t the one who did this, why do I need to suffer?
#2
Me and my and my little sister got in a fight and lets say it ended with me having a black eye. I go tell on her, right. Guess who got in trouble. Me. I guess i was supposed to defend myself but if i did i would get in trouble for laying a hand on her.
#3
Life decided to punish me for being born. It is not my fault I was born.
#4
When this kid in my class said fa***t in class about 12 times, repeating, and then we told the teacher, she was like, dude can’t you see I’m talking to someone else!!??? Then he said the n word in class I said wtf, and she yelled at me! Then that same kid threatened to punch me, my friend defended me, and guess what? We get sent out of class.
#5
My Mom went to work and left her cereal bowl in the sink. When my step dad came out, he told me to wash my bowl. I tried to explain to him it wasn’t mine, but he didn’t believe me. He made me sit in my bedroom until I was ready to stop lying.
#6
Whenever my younger sister got in trouble even if I had absolutely nothing to do with it they still found a way to blame it on me and punish me.
#7
When my mom discovered I was lgbtq
#8
I got punished for life. How this happened to me was 2020. I felt like this needed to be somewhere on here.
#9
i kicked a door open and was made to stay two hours after school ( ͡ಥᗝ ͡ಥ)
#10
I got tackled by a boy with anger issues cuz this girl (she is 100% a bully) said I was talking trash bout him. Another boy tackled the boy who tackled me to help me. We all got in trouble. We had to sit next to each other at lunch(we were in the lunch line). Why did I have to get in trouble though I was the one who got tackled for somethin i didnt do
Follow Us