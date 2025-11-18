Hey Pandas, What Was A Miraculous Near-Death Experience You Had? (Closed)

by

I’m bored and want to hear your near-death experiences. I’m feeling a bit morbidly curious today, so go right ahead.

#1

Got my bike licence and bought a motorcycle to use for commuting to work (20 miles each way). Three months, on a sunny Tuesday morning journey in to the office, I somehow failed to notice a stationary car on the motorway and smashed into it whilst travelling at around 70mph. Likely the only thing that saved me was that, just before impact, I stood up on the foot pegs so when the bike hit I was thrown a distant distance rather than coming to an immediate and likely fatal stop. I was lucky I hit a car and not a van / lorry so had space to “fly” over it. It was quite a serious accident but, for reasons I can’t explain, I was left without any injuries at all, save for a bruise when I landed. Some people said I should have taken this as my one warning and therefore stopped riding. My counterpoint was that this accident clearly proved that I’m indestructible; I had ordered another identical bike whilst I stood on the side of the road waiting for the Police to arrive and ask me why my Honda looked more like an accordion than a mode of transport…..

#2

Me and my family were swimming in a lake. At the time I could not swim so I stayed in the shallow water. My siblings were farther out and having lots of fun, I convinced my older sister to let me ride her back out. We both ended up nearly drowning.

Patrick Penrose
