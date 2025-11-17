Hey Pandas, What TV Series Are You Binge-Watching At The Moment? (Closed)

What have you been watching?
#1
rewatching rottmnt cuz i miss it a lot
watching tmnt 2003 and i like it a lot so far
lego monkie kid- its pretty good, amazing animation
might start watching that superman show(i think its called “my adventures with superman” or something..? idk lol)
neeed more recomendationsssss :DDDDD
#2
I’m watching the UK series Everything Now
#3
modern family
#4
I’ve just finished the David Beckham story on Netflix …actually changed my perception x
#5
Heartstopper! I am OBSESSED with it, and it’s such a great Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name.
#6
Farscape. One of the most underrated Sci-fi shows out there.
#7
Vikings
#8
Ginny and Georgia and Arcane: League of Legends
#9
House MD
Law & Order Criminal Intent
Wednesday
