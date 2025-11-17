Hey Pandas, What TV Series Are You Binge-Watching At The Moment? (Closed)

by

What have you been watching?

#1

rewatching rottmnt cuz i miss it a lot
watching tmnt 2003 and i like it a lot so far
lego monkie kid- its pretty good, amazing animation
might start watching that superman show(i think its called “my adventures with superman” or something..? idk lol)

neeed more recomendationsssss :DDDDD

#2

I’m watching the UK series Everything Now

#3

modern family

#4

I’ve just finished the David Beckham story on Netflix …actually changed my perception x

#5

Heartstopper! I am OBSESSED with it, and it’s such a great Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name.

#6

Farscape. One of the most underrated Sci-fi shows out there.

#7

Vikings

#8

Ginny and Georgia and Arcane: League of Legends

#9

House MD
Law & Order Criminal Intent
Wednesday

Patrick Penrose
