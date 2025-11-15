Hey Pandas, What Stereotype Do You Perpetuate Without Doing It On Purpose? (Closed)

What stereotype of your race, sexuality, etc. Do you live up to?
#1
I’m Asian and I love rice, shall I go on?
#2
I’m Filipino and I love lumpia! (A type of Filipino egg roll.)
#3
Well thwse are harmless stereotypes that are more jokes but I’m asexual and I love dragons garlic bread and cake
#4
I’m a gypsy and I have dogs and dark curly hair? And I’m good with animals. I guess that counts.
#5
I am English, I say sorry even when it wasn’t my fault. We all do it, sorry.
#6
I’m not straight in the slightest and am flamboyant, dramatic, and have good fashion sense.
#7
I’m a redditor and don’t have a girlfriend
#8
I live up to all the stereotypes you have about Marylanders. I like Old Bay and crabs.
#9
bisexuals not being able to sit properly. lol.
#10
When I was little, I was the only openly queer 3rd grader in my whole county
#11
I’m a ginger. Yes, it’s true I have a fiery temper, and I sunburn very easily, and don’t tan. 😝
#12
Lesbian here.
Shaking my iced coffee after
Every.
Single.
Sip.
(IDK why, I just have to)
#13
I’m a girl and I like the colours pink and purple. They just look so nice together!
#14
This is a lot like steven mayes’ entry.I’m not quite sure if it’s a stereotype or just a weird thing, but….. yeah. I am a girl, and I say sorry CONSTANTLY. Even if I didn’t do anything! :) sorry that this was long.
#15
I’m part Sicilian. I frequently use a pasta maker and cook far too much food when we have company for dinner (Pre-pandemic anyway) The other part of my heritage is Hungarian (Gypsy) and I own tarot cards.
