Hey Pandas, What Stereotype Do You Perpetuate Without Doing It On Purpose? (Closed)

by

What stereotype of your race, sexuality, etc. Do you live up to?

#1

I’m Asian and I love rice, shall I go on?

#2

I’m Filipino and I love lumpia! (A type of Filipino egg roll.)

#3

Well thwse are harmless stereotypes that are more jokes but I’m asexual and I love dragons garlic bread and cake

#4

I’m a gypsy and I have dogs and dark curly hair? And I’m good with animals. I guess that counts.

#5

I am English, I say sorry even when it wasn’t my fault. We all do it, sorry.

#6

I’m not straight in the slightest and am flamboyant, dramatic, and have good fashion sense.

#7

I’m a redditor and don’t have a girlfriend

#8

I live up to all the stereotypes you have about Marylanders. I like Old Bay and crabs.

#9

bisexuals not being able to sit properly. lol.

#10

When I was little, I was the only openly queer 3rd grader in my whole county

#11

I’m a ginger. Yes, it’s true I have a fiery temper, and I sunburn very easily, and don’t tan. 😝

#12

Lesbian here.
Shaking my iced coffee after
Every.
Single.
Sip.
(IDK why, I just have to)

#13

I’m a girl and I like the colours pink and purple. They just look so nice together!

#14

This is a lot like steven mayes’ entry.I’m not quite sure if it’s a stereotype or just a weird thing, but….. yeah. I am a girl, and I say sorry CONSTANTLY. Even if I didn’t do anything! :) sorry that this was long.

#15

I’m part Sicilian. I frequently use a pasta maker and cook far too much food when we have company for dinner (Pre-pandemic anyway) The other part of my heritage is Hungarian (Gypsy) and I own tarot cards.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Simple Charms of My Boys
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2014
10 Things You Never Knew about TV Series “Moral Orel”
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2018
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 03-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
From Bones to Grey’s Anatomy: TV Show Characters That Are Veterans
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2015
Orphan Kangaroo Thinks This Cop Is His Mom
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Superman Is Being Rebooted…Again?
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.