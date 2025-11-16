Hey Pandas, What Sort Of Candy Do You Prefer, Which Do You Not, And Why? (Closed)

Post your answer. My favorite type of candy is definitely hard candy like lollipops, sugar crystals and rock candy. I like fruity candy, and creamy candy if it is good.
I don’t prefer gummy worms and jelly-ish candy because it doesn’t taste as good. It also gets stuck on my teeth.
#1
Favorite: Sour candy
Im talking toxic waste, warheads,Zotz! The more sour the better
#2
Love, love, love chocolate! Any kind of chocolate! Chocolate bars, hot 🍫, chocolate kisses, 🍫 ice cream. It’s all good and good for you!
#3
Favorite: Ribbon candy.
Grew up eating ribbon candy. Or “granny candy” as my dad calls it. It’s my absolute favorite thing I don’t care if it makes me seem like a 90 year old in a 21 year olds body. It reminds me of my grandma (who still gives it to me every Christmas) and of my childhood.
Least Favorite: swedish fish. They have the texture of stale gummies and the taste of cough syrup and I hate the feeling of them on my teeth.
#4
Since I’m still a kid, I love all types of candy, except twizzlers
I prefer all kinds of chocolate except really really really really dark chocolate that makes your mouth feel weird.
#5
I despise skittles. Any other opinions is wrong (jk). Also my favorite candy is the one, the only, KitKat. Any other opinion is also, wrong.
#6
I don’t know if this counts as a candy, but I LOVE chocolate coated chickpeas
#7
My favorite candies would be gummies, chocolate and sour candy. My least favorite would probably be Hot cinnamon candy, I hate spice.
#8
Snickers candy bar is a close contender but an over indulgence and a rarity in my home. Peanut M&Ms are a perfect handful of sin.
Black licorice, good and plenty, tastes like something rotted.
#9
I like all candy but my favorite is fruity flavored hard candy especially berry or grape flavored
#10
I’m not picky, but I really dislike black licorice. I also dislike chile flavored candy, not all, but like the soft chile candies. I find it weird because we grew up with it. 🤔
My favorite is gum. Like minty, and watermelon. I also love Werther’s original chewy and hard candies.
#11
Peppermint. Patties, soft, sticks canes, you name it.
And despite what others say, love black licorice! My Dad and I always picked out the black jelly beans and black gum drops.
No orange and chocolate combos, please. It just tastes artificial and wrong!
#12
I like literally all lollies unless they are too sour
