Cause Behind Katherine Short’s Passing Finally Disclosed

The news of actor and comedian Martin Short’s daughter Katherine’s demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry on February 23, and now, a little more than a week after the tragedy, the cause of her passing has been revealed.
The details came to light after a prominent media outlet reviewed Katherine Short’s end-of-life certificate following her cremation.
Katherine reportedly had been struggling with her mental health for several years before her passing and had adopted a support dog to assist her on her journey.
Law enforcement sources previously told various news outlets that Katherine took her own life and left a note behind.
Official cause of demise revealed for Katherine Short
Katherine Short passed away from a self-inflicted firearm wound to the head, according to her end-of-life certificate obtained by TMZ.
The record was issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which identified the deceased as a 42-year-old female practicing as a “social work therapist.”
Katherine was the eldest of the three children Martin Short adopted with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.
Following Katherine’s passing, a representative for her father told the BBC: “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time.”
The contents of the note that Katherine left have not been revealed by authorities.
The social worker had been open about her mental health in the years leading up to her passing
In a professional website that is no longer active, Katherine, according to Page Six, shared a photo and bio of her service dog, Joni, whom she named after singer Joni Mitchell.
“Joni has been assisting me with my struggles with mental illness for the past five years,” Katherine wrote.
“Joni will be in the office with me, cuddled up in her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just loves people, so don’t be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail, and maybe even a kiss,” she added.
Her website described her as a clinical therapist specializing in anxiety, psychotic conditions, and borderline personality disorder.
As TMZ spoke to an anonymous close friend of Katherine recently, they remembered her as a “beautiful, empathetic soul” who “took on the baggage of the world.”
This friend told the outlet that when they last spoke, Katherine did not indicate what she was planning to do.
Katherine Short was known to her friend as Katherine Hartley, a name she adopted in 2012 to separate herself from her father and focus on her social work.
Martin Short has canceled several appearances as he mourns his daughter
Short was scheduled to perform alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin in Milwaukee and Minneapolis this past weekend; however, according to Fox News Digital, it was announced that the performances have been delayed.
The tickets for the shows will be honored for a future rescheduled date, the announcement added.
Short, who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the Actors Award for his performance as Oliver Putnam in the Hulu show, skipped the event on Sunday.
“No matter the circumstance, this is heartbreaking news,” a netizen lamented
