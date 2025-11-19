Hey Pandas, What Songs Make You Cringe? (Closed)

We all have songs we hate with a passion more fiery than the Cracks of Doom! What are your top picks?
#1
Me personally, here are some songs which drive me up the wall (absolute ZERO disrespect for any of the artists, I just personally don’t like the songs)
-Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake
-Dynamite – BTS (before army start attacking me, I am a kpop fan)
-Levitating – Dua Lipa
-Flowers – Miley Cyrus
#2
I DESPISE the Friday song by Rebecca Black, OMFG
#3
An oldie, but not a goodie: “Torn Between Two Lovers” by Mary MacGregor. You rarely hear that tune any more, because it was hated by completely everyone the minute it came out.
#4
I’m too Sexy
That stupid Sigma Boy sound viral on Tik Tok
Typa Girl by Blackpink (with love as a Blink)
#5
Baby by Justin Bieber. i swear i want to strangle something whenever i hear that song
#6
any regueton/spanish trap song since 2018
#7
Most songs released after 2017
#8
Most recent songs from my home country- super cheesy, boring and borderline cynical.
#9
Thick Of It – ksi
#10
“Dance monkey” by Tones and I.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH!!!!!!!!!
I hate that dämn song and that voice just makes me cringe to the point of being physically painful!!!!
