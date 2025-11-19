Hey Pandas, What Songs Make You Cringe? (Closed)

by

We all have songs we hate with a passion more fiery than the Cracks of Doom! What are your top picks?

#1

Me personally, here are some songs which drive me up the wall (absolute ZERO disrespect for any of the artists, I just personally don’t like the songs)

-Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake
-Dynamite – BTS (before army start attacking me, I am a kpop fan)
-Levitating – Dua Lipa
-Flowers – Miley Cyrus

#2

I DESPISE the Friday song by Rebecca Black, OMFG

#3

An oldie, but not a goodie: “Torn Between Two Lovers” by Mary MacGregor. You rarely hear that tune any more, because it was hated by completely everyone the minute it came out.

#4

I’m too Sexy
That stupid Sigma Boy sound viral on Tik Tok
Typa Girl by Blackpink (with love as a Blink)

#5

Baby by Justin Bieber. i swear i want to strangle something whenever i hear that song

#6

any regueton/spanish trap song since 2018

#7

Most songs released after 2017

#8

Most recent songs from my home country- super cheesy, boring and borderline cynical.

#9

Thick Of It – ksi

#10

“Dance monkey” by Tones and I.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH!!!!!!!!!
I hate that dämn song and that voice just makes me cringe to the point of being physically painful!!!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Apparently, Albino Turtles Look Like Fiery Dragons (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Hilarious Dog Posts To Put A Smile On Your Face
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite Childhood Show? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Dog Thinks She’s Harry Potter
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Disturbing Footage Of Chinese Factory Workers Making Fake Budweiser Beer
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
Casting Fast & Furious’ Vin Diesel in the DCU
3 min read
May, 24, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.