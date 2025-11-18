Hey Pandas, What Songs Do You Have On Repeat Right Now? (Closed)

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I’ve never talked about it (I think). When I find a new song, I tend to listen to it a lot until it gets ruined or I just stop.

#1

It‘s not just you, it‘s the same for me! Yes, sometimes I get tired of a song I‘ve had on repeat for a while so that I never want to listen to it again, but sometimes that just doesn‘t happen, and the song actually gets better each time I listen to it.

Songs I have on repeat for quite some time:

“True Colours“ – Kite
“Bête Noire“ – Black Nail Cabaret
“In Cold Water“ – Hante
“Agit“ – She Past Away

#2

Babymetal with “Metali” – can’t get enough of that
Goodbye June with “Step Aside” – a real banger
AC/DC with “Thunderstruck” and “It’s A Long Way To The Top” – always getting played up and down

#3

Lights (Single Version) by Ellie Goulding
Verbatim by Mother Mother (a bit less now)
Arms Tonite by Mother Mother
Hayloft II (SMASHUP) by Mother Mother
Bye Bye Bye by *NSYNC
Brave New World by Kalandra (also a bit less now)
W.I.T.C.H by Devon Cole

#4

Right now it’s this:

“All Around the World and “Dark Necessities” by Red Hot Chilli Peppers
“Teardrop” and “Inertia Creeps” by Massive Attack
“New Born” by Muse
“The National Anthem” and “Paranoid Android” by Radiohead
“Stereotypes” and “Parklife” by Blur
“Rhinestone Eyes” by Gorillaz

#5

I always have new songs on repeat, and I always get sort of sick of them. But there’s one song that I could play for ages and never get tired of: “Fix You” by Cody Fry.

Yes, this is a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You”, except better (in my opinion). If you have 5 minutes, give it a listen. If you like it, give the rest of Cody Fry’s music a listen, he deserved all the attention in the world.

#6

the Epic musical soundtrack! I’m on the wisdom saga rn :D

#7

“How I’m Feeling Now” – Lewis Capaldi
“God Needs the Devil” – Jonah Kagen
“Hurtless” – Dean Lewis
“Fine” – Anson Seabra
“That’s On Me” – Ed Sheeran

#8

I CAN BUY MYSELF FLOWERSSSSS

#9

“Hunting for witches” by Bloc Party
“Focus Shift” by Dallic
“Hypnotized” and *Beat of your heart” by Purple Disco Mashine
“Ava Mariae” by Alex M.O.R.P.H.

