Heartbroken Mom Of 11‑Year‑Old Accused In Adoptive Father’s Slaying Breaks Silence

In the early hours of January 13, a Pennsylvania family’s private birthday celebration ended in a tragedy that has since moved to a courtroom.
An 11-year-old boy is now facing a criminal homicide charge in the passing of his adoptive father. Weeks after the encounter, the child’s mother has now broken her silence.
“I will say this… my husband was the most amazing, incredible man. We were together for 11 years,” said Jillian Dietz.
On January 13, a birthday night allegedly turned upside down as an 11-year-old fatally wounded his adoptive father
Image credits: TheGriftReport
According to Pennsylvania State Police and affidavits cited by WGAL 8, ABC 27, and PEOPLE, officers responded at approximately 3:20 a.m. on January 13 to a home on South Market Street in Duncannon, Perry County, to a report of an “unresponsive male.”
Douglas Dietz was found deceased in his bed from a gunsh*ot wound to the head.
The incident occurred earlier that night when Douglas and his wife, Jillian, had sung “Happy Birthday” to their son Clayton shortly after midnight as he turned 11.
Image credits: Mairachl92
Image credits: ArtoftheMil
Image credits: GalvStudios22
Court documents claimed that just after the celebration, Douglas told his son it was time for bed and confiscated his Nintendo Switch.
Investigators further revealed that the boy later located a key inside his father’s drawer, opened a g*n safe believing the console was inside, and instead found a revolver.
The affidavit alleged he removed the firearm, loaded it, walked to his father’s side of the bed, pulled back the hammer, and fired.
When questioned about what he expected would happen after pulling the trigger, the boy allegedly told the investigators he “was mad” and “had not thought about that.”
Jillian Dietz revealed she learned about her husband after waking to a loud noise
Image credits: justcalmejill
Image credits: JustMeZuzu
In statements to police referenced in court records, Jillian shared she was asleep beside her husband when she awoke to a loud sound and a smell she initially thought resembled fireworks.
She attempted to wake Douglas, but said he would not respond. A few moments later, she heard what she described as a dripping sound. When she turned on the light, she realized it was blood.
Image credits: justcalmejill
Image credits: kingdeath_2006
According to affidavits cited by ABC 27, Clayton entered the bedroom, shouting, “Daddy’s d*ad.”
Responding officers reportedly heard the boy tell his mother, “I k*lled Daddy.”
KOMO News reported that investigators observed a “large contusion” above the boy’s left eye and a small cut near his lower lip during questioning.
Following the incident, Clayton has been charged as an adult and made his first appearance in court
Image credits: justcalmejill
Clayton was charged with criminal homicide on January 13 and denied bail, according to online court records.
Under Pennsylvania law, homicide charges against juveniles are automatically filed in adult court before a decertification hearing determines whether the case may move to juvenile court.
Image credits: Mairachl92
Image credits: dietrichBonh
Image credits: JoG1WY
On February 19, Clayton appeared before a Perry County judge and waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, according to WGAL and CBS 21. He was also led into the courtroom in handcuffs.
The preteen’s lawyer, Dave Wilson, told the local outlets, “Clayton is currently being tried as an adult.” He further shared that his “goal” was to get his client “into juvenile court.”
A future court date is expected in May. Furthermore, if Clayton is tried and convicted as an adult, he could face life in prison.
Weeks after the fatal encounter, Jillian has spoken out, describing the aftermath of the loss in personal terms
Image credits: justcalmejill
Speaking to The US Sun, Jillian described the aftermath of the incident.
“I’ve lost both my husband and my son. I cannot even wrap my head around it,” she said.
The couple adopted Clayton in 2018 and had older children from a previous marriage.
Jillian’s friend, Raechal Stepp, also shared with the outlet that, despite the allegations, Jillian continues to love her son.
Image credits: CBS 21 News
Image credits: majorgabor14
Image credits: CBS 21 News
“Her husband may be gone, but her son is still here, and she loves him very much despite everything. He’s a child,” Stepp said.
An online obituary also described Douglas as someone who devoted his time to his family.
“His days and nights were truly spent with his wife and family,” it read. “He was the kind of man who would help anyone, no questions asked.”
Friends further described him as hardworking, humorous, and laid back.
“How did the boy know the combinations?” asked one user
Image credits: Sanele_NS
Image credits: bogie_usa
Image credits: J_DAY_97
Image credits: Ashfreehappy
Image credits: asmith6566
Image credits: PodHourBreaking
Image credits: bADHDog
Image credits: debbiebarnes66
Image credits: BrotherAghama
Image credits: Russ197975
Image credits: garbagetograce
Image credits: Darryl_Lawson_
Image credits: bullriders1
Follow Us