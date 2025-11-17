Hey Pandas, What Song Is Currently Stuck In Your Head? (Closed)

by

I’ll blow up into smithereens…

#1

“Half a World Away” – R.E.M.

#2

Mamma Mia by Måneskin

#3

A couple:
– Footloose by Kenny Loggins
– Hungry like the wolf by Duran Duran
– Why do you only call me when you’re high by Arctic monkeys
– Drive by by train
– let me entertain you by Robbie Williams

#4

HE TOLD ME THAT THE LIFE OF MY DREAMS WOULD BE PROMISED AND SOMEDAY BE MINE

#5

“Throw your arms around me ” by Hunters and Collectors

#6

“Why Am I Like This” by Orla Gartland, it’s one song that accurately describes me. It was used in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

#7

people watching by conan gray

#8

I see Smithereens by TØP in the discription do I? :) and the song I am obsessed with rn is The Tornado by owl city

#9

Girl all the bad guys want–Bowling for Soup

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How To Impress Girls With Magic Tricks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2014
Father’s Day Special Food Art
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Medieval Knights Parkour to Holy Grail in Fun Video
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Fav Ice Cream Flavor ?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
63 Must-Have Gadgets As Rated By The People On The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.