Hey Pandas, What Song Is Currently Stuck In Your Head? (Closed)

I’ll blow up into smithereens…
#1
“Half a World Away” – R.E.M.
#2
Mamma Mia by Måneskin
#3
A couple:
– Footloose by Kenny Loggins
– Hungry like the wolf by Duran Duran
– Why do you only call me when you’re high by Arctic monkeys
– Drive by by train
– let me entertain you by Robbie Williams
#4
HE TOLD ME THAT THE LIFE OF MY DREAMS WOULD BE PROMISED AND SOMEDAY BE MINE
#5
“Throw your arms around me ” by Hunters and Collectors
#6
“Why Am I Like This” by Orla Gartland, it’s one song that accurately describes me. It was used in the Netflix series Heartstopper.
#7
people watching by conan gray
#8
I see Smithereens by TØP in the discription do I? :) and the song I am obsessed with rn is The Tornado by owl city
#9
Girl all the bad guys want–Bowling for Soup
Follow Us