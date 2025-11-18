Hey Pandas, What Song Have You Been Listening To On Repeat? (Closed)

I’m running out of songs for my playlist, and want to see what other people are listening to right now because my music taste is trash lol.
#1
The Final Countdown by Europe
#2
Fine by Kyle Hume
#3
Red wine supernova by Chappell Roan
#4
After listening without end to “Three Chords” I really enjoy the song “Step Aside” – also from Goodbye June.
#5
A B C D E FU… By a gal named Gayle
It’s quite befitting to my situation right now
#6
Paradise by Coldplay
Heroes tonight by Jangi, johnning
#7
“Rabbit Hole”, covered by Will Stetson
#8
Bad Life by Sigrid and Bring Me to the Horizon.
#9
What makes you beautiful by one direction. Only because it reminds me of my girlfriend and it used to be her favourite song.
#10
Xandria – “Your Stories I’ll Remember”
I haven’t cried so hard to a song.
#11
Believer by Imagine Dragons
