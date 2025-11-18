Hey Pandas, What Song Have You Been Listening To On Repeat? (Closed)

by

I’m running out of songs for my playlist, and want to see what other people are listening to right now because my music taste is trash lol.

#1

The Final Countdown by Europe

#2

Fine by Kyle Hume

#3

Red wine supernova by Chappell Roan

#4

After listening without end to “Three Chords” I really enjoy the song “Step Aside” – also from Goodbye June.

#5

A B C D E FU… By a gal named Gayle
It’s quite befitting to my situation right now

#6

Paradise by Coldplay
Heroes tonight by Jangi, johnning

#7

“Rabbit Hole”, covered by Will Stetson

#8

Bad Life by Sigrid and Bring Me to the Horizon.

#9

What makes you beautiful by one direction. Only because it reminds me of my girlfriend and it used to be her favourite song.

#10

Xandria – “Your Stories I’ll Remember”
I haven’t cried so hard to a song.

#11

Believer by Imagine Dragons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Spot-On Memes That Sum Up What It’s Like To Be Single
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Parents Can’t Control Their Son, Are Furious When He’s Not Invited On Holiday
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
15 Denim Portraits Of Celebrities And Famous Personalities By Ian Berry
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Meet Hana, A Japanese Kitty With Incredibly Big Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Man Reacts To Witnessing A Woman Being Catcalled Multiple Times In Just 5 Minutes By Sharing His Take Online And It Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People From 50 Cities Across 30 Countries “Passed” Toilet Paper To Each Other
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.