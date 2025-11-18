Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Have On Repeat Right Now? (Closed)

What does that song mean to you?
#1
“Twin Peaks“ by Sinnerella & Mica
I just love it….
#2
Yes I know this is mine but I just wanna start it. I have “Hate you” by Jordi on repeat.
#3
Literally anything by Smash Into Pieces.
I do love Higher tho
#4
Who’s afraid of little old me by Taylor swift. I don’t know if I’m a swiftie but a lot of my friends are and they sent me it. It’s a pretty good song.
#5
Tell Me Lies by Asteria and Odetari. 🔥🎧
#6
Royalty by egzod and Maestro chives
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us