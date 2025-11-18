Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Have On Repeat Right Now? (Closed)

by

What does that song mean to you?

#1

“Twin Peaks“ by Sinnerella & Mica

I just love it….

#2

Yes I know this is mine but I just wanna start it. I have “Hate you” by Jordi on repeat.

#3

Literally anything by Smash Into Pieces.

I do love Higher tho

#4

Who’s afraid of little old me by Taylor swift. I don’t know if I’m a swiftie but a lot of my friends are and they sent me it. It’s a pretty good song.

#5

Tell Me Lies by Asteria and Odetari. 🔥🎧

#6

Royalty by egzod and Maestro chives

