Hey Pandas, What Song Can You Count On? (Closed)

In this world of ick, what is your go-to song when you need an attitude adjustment?
#1
“I hate Berlin” by Second Decay
This song always gets me out of a bad mood.
#2
Clearest blue – CHVRCHES
Might be purely because it’s in heartstopper, but that song never fails to get me out of a bad mood
#3
Cover Me in Sunshine by P!nk and her daughter Willow always makes me smile
#4
Ghost Mice “Critical Hit”. That us my theme song!
Also Bonni Tyler. It’s hard to stay angry, or sad when you hear
🎶Turn around… 🎶
#5
” Bite the bullet” by Passcode….110% positive energy….
#6
Role Models by AJR, One Wrong Turn by Alec Benjamin, and Understand or Toxic by Boywithuke
#7
Elvis Costello’s Pump It Up always manages to, well, pump up my adrenaline in a happy bouncy way
#8
I’d have to say, ‘1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (Once I caught a fish alive)’
Everyone can count on it!
#9
“Orion” Metallica
It’s an instrumental and if you’re reading this you better go listen to it now or else…
Anyway, it’s one of true two instrumentals I actually like! Seriously it’s amazing you need to listen!
#10
Live version of “Width of a Circle” from the Ziggy Stardust movie/concert.
15:44 minutes of wicked lead guitar & bass guitar jamming, with David Bowie singing and miming in his spaceman costume. Truly Epic, bordering on heavy metal in intensity. Can watch it on Youtube
#11
From the 1980 Flash Gordon movie: the medley of Attack of the Hawkmen & Battle Scene by Queen. All-Time Awesome guitar hero rock being played during a cheesy-good space battle
#12
For me, my go-to song is Dirty Little Animals by Bones UK. It is featured in the tv show Arcane: League of Legends which is how I found it.
#13
I could list a thousand songs and it wouldn’t cover everything, BUT, a song that always makes me dance is Freckles, by Lawrence (and if you don’t know them and enjoy funky songs with funny mv then why are you wasting time?)
#14
Little Bit of Soul, and anything by the Fifth Dimension.
#15
King For A Day by Green Day, Coming Clean by Green Day, Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day, Homecoming by Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown by Green Day, and Minority by Green Day
cuz no one can be sad when they hear billie’s beautiful voice yelling, “KING FOR A DAY!” you just gotta sing along :)
#16
Devourer Of Souls by Corpsegrinder! It´s not really an uplifting song per se, but it never fails to make me feel better when I´m having a rough day!
#17
Toxic – by Boywithuke.
Just listen to this song you’ll love it.
It helps me with my loneliness.
#18
Inchworm inchworm measuring the marigolds
