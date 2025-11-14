Train Ticket Conductor Demonstrates Detective Skills, Doesn’t Allow This Passenger To Fool Him

by

Sherlock Holmes is as British as afternoon tea, big hats, and the Queen. And it seems that some Brits sometimes invoke the spirit of the great detective when there’s a mystery afoot! Either him or the Scooby Gang.

Spanish stand-up comedian Ignacio Lopez witnessed “the most amazing thing” when he was on the train to Edinburgh and shared it with the Twitter community.

The story’s main characters are:

-A perceptive and inquisitive train conductor
-A deceitful passenger who lies to the conductor in order to get out of paying for his full ticket
-A sandwich that the passenger ate, leaving only a few crumbs behind

Enjoy this tale of mystery, intrigue, and raw intellect, dear Pandas!

More info: Twitter | Facebook | ComedyLopez.com

Comedian Ignacio Lopez told the story of how a deceitful passenger tried to outwit a train conductor

The passenger got on the train at Wigan and fell asleep in front of comedian Lopez; he got up an hour later, got a sandwich, ate it, and fell asleep again. That’s when the train conductor woke him, asking to see his ticket.

Naturally, the passenger didn’t have one, needed to buy one, and pretended that he got on at Carlisle to pay as little as he could. But! Yes! Aha!

The conductor does a spot of investigating, finds an hour-old receipt for the sandwich, and spots the crumbs on the passenger’s clothes. Though the passenger denies everything, the jig is up when the conductor spots that the last four numbers on the sandwich receipt match the Brit’s card. And the passenger would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for that meddling conductor!

Anyone who’s had the pleasure of traveling by train in Britain knows that it’s a luxury. Tickets are expensive as heck! But why is that?

According to The Times, the prices of train tickets increased by 36 percent since 2010 (or 2.6 times more than the increase in earnings). So if you haven’t gotten a promotion at work since 2010, you’ve been losing money if you commute to work by train.
One of the key factors leading to price hikes is privatization. British Rail was privatized in 1994 to 1997, and ever since then ticket prices increased by 22 percent, while “walk-prices on some routes” rose by “an eye-watering” 245 percent by 2016.

Jeepers, Jinkies, and Zoinks! It’s no wonder that some people end up lying to conductors. However, if you’re not willing to pay the price of a train ticket, you should find an alternative method of transport. Lying and deceiving others for personal gain is no way to go through life. Because that’s when karma strikes in the form of sandwich crumbs on your clothes.

People really enjoyed the story and most of them praised the amateur detective conductor

