Stray Pit Bull Can’t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

by

Few breeds of dog divide people quite like Pit Bulls. But whether you love them or you hate them, there’s no denying that Brinks the Pit Bull is difficult not to like. Just look at that smile!

The stray Pittie was out wandering the streets of Brooklyn one day when he bumped into a human and his dog. The human was Jon, his dog was Demo, and the three of them hit it off instantly. Jon decided to take Brinks in while he tried to find the lost dog’s owner, but after a month of checking missing dog reports and posting flyers without luck, he realized that Brinks was with him to stay. Brinks was only 11 months old at the time, but as you can see, he’s still smiling almost 12 years later! It’s no surprise he has over 21k followers on Instagram.

More info: Instagram (h/t: barkpost)

Anybody who thinks Pit Bulls are scary should take a look a Brinks

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

Just look at that smile!

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

His new human Jon found him wandering alone on the streets of Brooklyn and decided to take care of him

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

He spent a month trying to find Brinks’s owners but they were nowhere to be found

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

So Jon decided to adopt him, and 12 years later Brinks can’t stop smiling!

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

“The most amazing thing is how Brinks grins like a human frequently in response to situations he enjoys,” Jon said

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

“He smiles for treats, he smiles when you greet him in the morning and when he’s sleeping”

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

“He grins when he rides in the car, when he lies in the sun (or in front of the fire) and whenever he generally seems happy”

Stray Pit Bull Can&#8217;t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Paints With Gunpowder
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five TV Shows We Wish Were Turned Into Movies
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2014
“Why Did She Need To Make My Life So Hard”: Man Snaps At Bleeding Pregnant Wife
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
3 min read
May, 8, 2022
Admit It: A Two Foot Tall Donald Trump Next to Secret Service is Funny
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2017
I’ve Created A Monumental Eagle Sculpture From Metal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.