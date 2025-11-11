Stray Pit Bull Can’t Stop Smiling After He Was Rescued From Street

Few breeds of dog divide people quite like Pit Bulls. But whether you love them or you hate them, there’s no denying that Brinks the Pit Bull is difficult not to like. Just look at that smile!
The stray Pittie was out wandering the streets of Brooklyn one day when he bumped into a human and his dog. The human was Jon, his dog was Demo, and the three of them hit it off instantly. Jon decided to take Brinks in while he tried to find the lost dog’s owner, but after a month of checking missing dog reports and posting flyers without luck, he realized that Brinks was with him to stay. Brinks was only 11 months old at the time, but as you can see, he’s still smiling almost 12 years later! It’s no surprise he has over 21k followers on Instagram.
More info: Instagram (h/t: barkpost)
Anybody who thinks Pit Bulls are scary should take a look a Brinks
Just look at that smile!
His new human Jon found him wandering alone on the streets of Brooklyn and decided to take care of him
He spent a month trying to find Brinks’s owners but they were nowhere to be found
So Jon decided to adopt him, and 12 years later Brinks can’t stop smiling!
“The most amazing thing is how Brinks grins like a human frequently in response to situations he enjoys,” Jon said
“He smiles for treats, he smiles when you greet him in the morning and when he’s sleeping”
“He grins when he rides in the car, when he lies in the sun (or in front of the fire) and whenever he generally seems happy”
